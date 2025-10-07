Is It Worth Buying a Titanium Apple Watch?

by

The Apple Watch Series 10 and Series 11 are available with both aluminum and titanium case options, so which should you choose?

apple watch 10 titanium finishes crown
The aluminum Apple Watch starts at $399. With the Series 11, finishes include Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, and Jet Black. It features Ion-X glass, which, while highly durable, is more susceptible to scratches than the crystal used on the titanium Apple Watch. The aluminum models are also lighter than the titanium ones.

On the other hand, the titanium Apple Watch starts at $699. Finishes include Natural, Space Black, and Gold, and there are designer Apple Watch Hermès options too. It features sapphire front glass, which is highly resistant to scratches. Titanium is a much harder, more durable material than aluminum. Over time, its finish tends to develop a uniform patina rather than obvious scratches, maintaining a premium appearance longer.

The Space Gray, Silver, and Rose Gold aluminum Apple Watches have a blasted, matte finish. The Jet Black aluminum and all three titanium Apple Watches have a high-gloss polished finish.

The aluminum Apple Watches pair well with rubber and woven bands for a less formal look, while the titanium models pair well with more premium bands such as Apple's Link Bracelet or Milanese Loop. As such, the aluminum Apple Watch leans into a casual, sporty look, while the titanium model is more akin to traditional watches and provides a more luxurious aesthetic.

The titanium model is more versatile and durable, but considerably more expensive. Internally, the titanium and aluminum versions of the Apple Watch Series 10 and Series 11 are the same. They share the same chips, sensors, displays, and battery life. Every health and fitness feature is present across both casing options.

Most customers will not be able to justify the extra $300 to get a titanium Apple Watch, but for a limited minority, it will be worth it for the added durability and more premium aesthetic.

The titanium models start at just $100 less than the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which is worth bearing in mind if that device might be more appealing to you. That being said, most titanium Apple Watch customers will buy the device because of its premium aesthetic, rather than the more aggressive and functional look of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Top Rated Comments

ProbablyDylan Avatar
ProbablyDylan
11 minutes ago at 08:04 am
If you're the type to keep your watch for 2-3 years then yes absolutely. The increased durability is well worth the extra spend - I've never had a sapphire screen scratch or crack.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
austinmm6 Avatar
austinmm6
13 minutes ago at 08:03 am
No.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
techspin Avatar
techspin
3 minutes ago at 08:12 am
Considering how quickly the little batteries degrade, I usually get the AL. Ti is tempting though. Give us a smaller ultra. My lil wrists can’t handle the current size.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
