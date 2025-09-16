iPhone 17 Pro vs. 17 Pro Max Buyer's Guide: 8 Differences Compared

Apple recently unveiled the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max, featuring a new Fusion telephoto camera, a brighter display, the A19 Pro chip, and more. As Apple's premium flagship offerings, the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max are the most fully-featured iPhones available.



The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ starts at $1,099 and the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max starts at $1,199. For the Pro model, this is a $100 price increase over last year's model, but there is also no longer a 128GB storage configuration available for this device, meaning that it is effectively only a price hike if you normally buy this model. In fact, if you normally buy the 256GB model, it represents a $100 price cut.

Both phones have the same OLED Super Retina XDR always-on display with ProMotion and the Dynamic Island, the A19 Pro chip, 5G connectivity, a "Pro" rear camera setup, and are available in the same color options. Although the two phones share the vast majority of features, there are eight differences between the devices.

Our guide highlights the crucial differences between the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max, and helps to answer the question of how to decide which of these two iPhone models is best for you. Both models share the same thickness of 0.34 inches (8.75 mm), but otherwise have very different sizes and weights.

‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max Height 5.91 inches (150.0 mm) 6.43 inches (163.4 mm) Width 2.83 inches (71.9 mm) 3.07 inches (78.0 mm) Weight 7.27 ounces (206 grams) 8.22 ounces (233 grams)

Other differences essentially come down to display size and battery life. Unlike some previous years, there are no camera differences between the two devices at all for this generation.

‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max 6.3-inch display 6.9-inch display 4,252 mAh battery 5,088 mAh battery Up to 33-hour battery life Up to 39-hour battery life 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB storage

Pricing is also a key area of difference, with the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max reaching almost $2,000 when configured with 2TB of storage.

256GB 512GB 1TB 2TB ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ $1,099 $1,299 $1,499 ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max $1,199 $1,399 $1,599 $1,999

The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max represents the most you can get out of an ‌iPhone‌ with the best possible battery life, but that does not necessarily translate into a worthwhile purchase for all users. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and Pro Max are some of the thickest iPhones ever. With a 6.9-inch display, the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max is a large and hefty device.

Some may find the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max's size excessive or uncomfortably large to hold, while others will love the larger display for consuming media. Screen size is ultimately a matter of personal preference, and since the ‌‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max share most of their other features, it comes down to individual taste.

The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max also offers the longest possible battery life, and offers a 2TB storage option. The added $100 in price for the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max seems fair for its additional display area and battery life, but it is important to weigh up these factors in your personal use case. With added storage, the Pro Max quickly becomes an expensive device.

The most important decision point when choosing between the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max is undoubtedly screen size, but comfort, pocketability, weight, and battery life are also important considerations that will depend based on your personal needs and preferences. If you are hesitant about the size and weight of the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max, it may be better to stick with the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌, but it is otherwise unlikely to disappoint, especially if price is not an issue.