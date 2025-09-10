Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch SE 3, Series 11, or Ultra 3? 45+ Differences Compared

The new Apple Watch lineup is now available to pre-order. With more feature parity than ever before across the models, understanding the differences is more important ever before.

Buyers Guide Apple Watch SE 3 Series 11 or Ultra 3 Feature
All three of the new Apple Watches feature the S10 chip, always-on displays, sleep score, and media playback, but there are still some significant differences between the two devices.

The Apple Watch SE is designed to be a low-cost option that still offers many of the Apple Watch features that have made the device so popular over the years, while the Apple Watch Series 11 offers a more feature-rich experience with additional health monitoring capabilities. The Apple Watch Ultra focuses on withstanding extreme environments, a high level of durability, extended battery life, and additional features to aid activities like diving and exploration.

With as little as $50 between the 46mm titanium Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3, some prospective customers will be weighing up whether it is worth spending a little extra to get the 49mm Ultra model. While there is a $400 difference between the GPS-only 42mm aluminum Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra, the high-end model offers a set of features to address specific challenges, so it may even be worth it for some of these buyers.

This guide outlines all of the differences between the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 to help you decide which is best for you.

Sizes and Weights

‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3 Apple Watch Series 11 Apple Watch Ultra 3
Height 44mm (44mm case)

40mm (40mm case)

 46mm (46mm case)

42mm (42mm case)

 49mm
Width 38mm (44mm case)

34mm (40mm case)

 39mm (46mm case)

36mm (42mm case)

 44mm
Depth 10.7mm
 9.7mm
 12mm
Weight 32.9g (GPS, 44mm)

33.0g (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)

26.3g (GPS, 40mm)

26.4g (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)

 37.8g (aluminum, GPS, 46mm)

36.9g (aluminum, GPS + Cellular, 46mm)

43.1g (titanium, 46mm)

30.3g (aluminum, GPS, 42mm)

29.7g (aluminum, GPS + Cellular, 42mm)

34.6g (titanium, 42mm)

 61.6g (natural titanium)

61.8g (black titanium)

Designs

‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3 Apple Watch Series 11 Apple Watch Ultra 3
40mm or 44mm case size 42mm or 46mm case size 49mm case size
Anodized aluminum case Anodized or polished aluminum and polished titanium casing options Blasted titanium case
Curved display Curved display with refractive edge Flat display
80% recycled steel in the speaker and Taptic Engine
Apple Watch Hermès edition available Apple Watch Hermès edition available
Available in Starlight and Midnight Aluminum: Available in Rose Gold, Space Gray, and polished Jet Black Titanium: Available in Natural, Gold, and Slate

Durability

‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3 Apple Watch Series 11 Apple Watch Ultra 3
Design based on Apple Watch Series 4 Design based on Apple Watch Series 10, including a thinner casing, more rounded edges, and a wider aspect ratio Same design as previous Apple Watch Ultra models
Front crystal curves at edges onto shaped casing Front crystal curves at edges onto shaped casing Corrosion resistant case with raised edges to protect the flat sapphire front crystal
Nylon composite and sapphire crystal back Metal and sapphire crystal back Ceramic and sapphire crystal back
Water resistant up to 50m Water resistant up to 50m Water resistant up to 100m
EN13319 certification
Certified IP6X dust resistance Certified IP6X dust resistance
Tested to MIL-STD 810H

Displays

‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3 Apple Watch Series 11 Apple Watch Ultra 3
Up to 1,000 nits brightness Up to 2,000 nits brightness Up to 3,000 nits brightness
2 nits minimum brightness 1 nit minimum brightness 1 nit minimum brightness
OLED Wide-angle OLED (up to 40% brighter when viewed at an angle) Wide-angle OLED (up to 40% brighter when viewed at an angle)
LTPO LTPO3 for faster refresh rate in always-on mode LTPO3 for faster refresh rate in always-on mode

Health Features

‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3 Apple Watch Series 11 Apple Watch Ultra 3
Second-generation optical heart sensor Third-generation optical heart sensor Third-generation optical heart sensor
Hypertension notifications Hypertension notifications
Electrical heart sensor Electrical heart sensor
ECG app ECG app
Blood Oxygen app Blood Oxygen app

Battery Life and Charging

‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3 Apple Watch Series 11 Apple Watch Ultra 3
Up to 18-hour battery life Up to 24-hour battery life Up to 42-hour battery life
Up to 32 hours in Low Power Mode Up to 38 hours in Low Power Mode Up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode
Charge 0–80% in about 45 minutes; 15 minutes for up to 8 hours Charge 0–80% in about 30 minutes; 15 minutes for up to 8 hours Charge 0–80% in about 45 minutes; 15 minutes for up to 12 hours

Other Differences

‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3 Apple Watch Series 11 Apple Watch Ultra 3
Customizable Action button
Night Mode for low-visibility conditions
Exclusive Wayfinder and Modular Ultra faces
Swim Swim, snorkel Swim, snorkel, scuba, high-speed water sports
Depth gauge to 6m Depth gauge to 40m
Water temperature sensor Water temperature sensor
Second-generation Ultra Wideband chip Second-generation Ultra Wideband chip
Find iPhone Precision Finding for ‌iPhone‌ Precision Finding for ‌iPhone‌
GPS (L1) GPS (L1) Precision dual-frequency GPS (L1 and L5)
Always-on altimeter Always-on altimeter Always-on altimeter with expanded operating range from –500m to 9000m
Satellite connectivity
Emergency SOS via satellite
Single microphone with voice isolation Single microphone with voice isolation Three-microphone array with beamforming and wind noise mitigation
Single speaker Single speaker Dual speakers
86-decibel Siren to attract attention

Prices

‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3 Apple Watch Series 11 (Aluminum) Apple Watch Series 11 (Titanium) Apple Watch Ultra 3
GPS $249 (40mm)

$279 (44mm)

 $399 (42mm)

$429 (46mm)
GPS + Cellular $299 (40mm)

$329 (44mm)

 $499 (42mm)

$529 (46mm)

 $699 (42mm)

$749 (46mm)

 $799

Which One Should You Choose?

SE 3 vs. Series 11

The Apple Watch Series 11 is a minor improvement over the previous Series 10 model, offering a 5G connectivity and longer battery life. Yet compared to the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3, the Apple Watch Series 11 is a noticeably more feature-rich device with advanced capabilities.

With its larger display, additional health monitoring features, and range of colors and finishes, the Apple Watch Series 11 will be the model of choice for those who want more out of their smartwatch. If you feel that the added health monitoring features or longer battery life would be particularly beneficial to you, or simply like a specific casing and color combination not available with the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3, the Apple Watch Series 11 will be the best model for you.

If you are on a budget and are not particularly attracted to the additional features of the Series 11, the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3 is still a compelling option. As it shares many key features with the Apple Watch Series 11, many customers will be happy choosing the more inexpensive model, unless you particularly value features such as the larger display or advanced health monitoring and can justify the added cost.

The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3 is an ideal device for kids and senior citizens who do not have an ‌iPhone‌ thanks to Family Setup, but it is also the go-to model for most customers who are new to the Apple Watch and those who are upgrading from an older device due to its competitive pricing and generous feature set, allowing users to get a balanced Apple Watch experience at a low price.

Series 11 vs. Ultra 3

The Apple Watch Ultra offers specific capabilities to address the requirements of those who need their Apple Watch to provide assistance in challenging environments. If you need a more durable Apple Watch with features like a brighter display, louder speakers, a more reliable GPS, better water resistance, and more, the Apple Watch Ultra is undoubtedly the best choice. The Apple Watch Ultra is clearly better equipped to handle tasks like hiking, diving, and navigation.

The Apple Watch Ultra is also biggest and most feature-rich Apple Watch option available, not to mention that it offers the first true redesign of the device since its introduction in 2015. For technology enthusiasts, Apple Watch Ultra represents a way to get a new Apple Watch experience with top specifications in several key areas. Features like longer battery life, a brighter display, and the Action button are also highly accessible, and will be beneficial to all users. As such, some customers may still be inclined to choose the Apple Watch Ultra 3 over the Apple Watch Series 11, even if they do not need it for use in challenging environments.

As the largest Apple Watch model to date, the size of the Apple Watch Ultra will not be for everyone. If you already prefer the 41mm or 42mm Apple Watch casing size, the Apple Watch Ultra may be far too large for you. If in doubt, it may be worth heading to an Apple Store and trying on the Apple Watch Ultra in person to get to grips with the size and determine if it is too big and bulky for you.

Similarly, the Apple Watch Ultra's look may not appeal to some buyers. If you prefer the idea of a polished finish and are looking for a more fashion-focused smartwatch that pairs well with premium bands, the more aggressive, rugged design of the Apple Watch Ultra may not be for you.

If the Apple Watch Ultra is out of your price range but you still want to use your Apple Watch in challenging environments, it is worth bearing in mind that the Series 11 still offers a durable design with a strong front crystal, water resistance, and many of the Apple Watch Ultra's software features like waypoint marking.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 has a lot to offer, especially for the subset of users who can take advantage of all of its capabilities, so it is certainly worth considering when purchasing a new model, but the Apple Watch Series 11 is still a compelling all-around option that comes in at a lower price point with a subtler design.

