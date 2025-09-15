Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs. Ultra 3 Buyer's Guide: 10 Upgrades Compared

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 replaces the second-generation model that was introduced two years ago in Apple's smartwatch lineup, but how different are the two successive smartwatch generations?



The two Apple Watch Ultra models share the overwhelming majority of their features, so should you consider buying or sticking with the second generation to save money? This breakdown serves as a way to see all the differences that the Ultra 3 brings to the table.

The Apple Watch Series 11 represents one of the smallest upgrades to the mainstream model ever, while the Apple Watch Ultra 3 provides a bit bigger but still modest change compared to its predecessor.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Apple Watch Ultra 3 OLED display Wide-angle OLED display LTPO2 display LTPO3 display 410 by 502 pixel display 422 by 514 pixel display 1185 sq mm display area 1245 sq mm display area (5% larger) S9 chip S10 chip LTE and UMTS connectivity LTE and 5G connectivity Satellite connectivity Emergency SOS via satellite 2.178 watt-hour battery 2.313 watt-hour battery (6% larger) Fast-charge 0–80% in about 1 hour Fast-charge 0–80% in about 45 minutes

Overall, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is a fairly minor upgrade over the second-generation model, with the most substantial changes focusing on the display. The new Apple Watch Ultra's display is a little larger, and it now features wide-angle OLED and LTPO3 for better viewing angles and a higher refresh rate when lowered, meaning there is a persistent ticking seconds hand on some watch faces.

It features 5G connectivity for the first time alongside Emergency SOS via satellite, bringing two iPhone features to the Apple Watch. Battery life is slightly better and the device charges to 80% 15 minutes faster, but there are few upgrades of substance.

It will likely not be worth upgrading from an Apple Watch Ultra 2 to an Ultra 3, even though they come two years apart. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 gains all of the same health features as the Ultra 3, and even its S9 chip has the same CPU as the S10; the S10 is simply a more compact version of the S9, so don't expect a performance boost. Owners of the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra from three years ago may have more reason to get the latest device, but it is far from an essential upgrade.