Apple Watch Series 11 vs. Ultra 3 Buyer's Guide: 30+ Differences Compared

The Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 are among the latest additions to the Apple Watch lineup, so how do they compare?



Both the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 feature hypertension detection, Sleep Score, sleep apnea detection, speaker playback, an Always-On Retina display, IP6X dust resistance, and more, but there are still significant differences between the two devices. The Apple Watch Ultra focuses on withstanding extreme environments, a high level of durability, extended battery life, and additional features to aid activities like diving and exploration.

With as little as $50 between the 46mm titanium Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra, some prospective customers will be weighing up whether it is worth spending a little extra to get the 49mm Ultra model. While there is a $400 difference between the GPS-only 42mm aluminum Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra, the high-end model offers a set of features to address specific challenges, so it may even be worth it for some of these buyers.

Apple Watch Series 11 Apple Watch Ultra 3 Rounded design with a thinner casing, display with rounded edges and a wider aspect ratio Same design as first-generation Apple Watch Ultra Anodized or polished aluminum and polished titanium casing options Blasted titanium casing 42mm and 46mm casing size options (vertical) 49mm casing size (vertical) 9.7mm thickness 14.4mm thickness Weighs 29.3 grams to 41.7 grams depending on casing size and material Weighs 61.4 grams Front crystal curves at edges onto shaped casing Corrosion resistant case with raised edges to protect the flat sapphire front crystal Aluminum: Ion-X front glass

Titanium: Sapphire crystal front glass Sapphire crystal front glass Curved display with refractive edge Flat display 42mm: 1.79-inch display

46mm: 1.99-inch display 2.04-inch display 42mm: 374 by 446 pixel display

46mm: 416 by 496 pixel display 422 by 514 pixel display 42mm: 989 sq mm display area

46mm: 1,220 sq mm display area 1,245 sq mm display area Exclusive Wayfinder and Modular Ultra faces Night Mode for low-visibility conditions Customizable Action button 86-decibel Siren to attract attention Single speaker Dual speakers Single microphone with voice isolation Triple-microphone array with beamforming and wind noise mitigation Aluminum: Wi-fi only and cellular connectivity options

Titanium: Cellular connectivity Cellular connectivity Satellite connectivity Emergency SOS via satellite GPS (L1) Precision dual-frequency GPS (L1 and L5) Water resistant to 50m Water resistant to 100m Swimproof to 6m Swimproof and recreational scuba dive to 40m Tested to MIL-STD 810H EN13319 certification Always-on altimeter Always-on altimeter with expanded operating range from –500m to 9000m 1.245–1.403 watt-hour battery 2.313 watt-hour battery Up to 24 hours normal battery life Up to 42 hours normal battery life Up to 38 hours battery life in Low Power Mode Up to 72 hours battery life in Low Power Mode Charge 0–80% in about 30 minutes Charge 0–80% in about 45 minutes Aluminum: Available in anodized Silver, Space Gray, and Rose Gold, and polished Jet Black finishes

Titanium: Available in polished Gold, Slate, and Natural finishes Natural Titanium or Black Titanium finish Aluminum: Starts at $399

Titanium: Starts at $699 Starts at $799

The Apple Watch Ultra offers specific capabilities to address the requirements of those who need their Apple Watch to provide assistance in challenging environments. If you need a more durable Apple Watch with features like louder speakers, a more reliable GPS, better water resistance, and more, the Apple Watch Ultra is undoubtedly the best choice. The Apple Watch Ultra is clearly better equipped to handle tasks like hiking, diving, and navigation.

The Apple Watch Ultra is also biggest and most feature-rich Apple Watch option available, not to mention that the Ultra form factor offered the first major redesign of the device since its introduction in 2015. For technology enthusiasts, Apple Watch Ultra represents a way to get a new Apple Watch experience with top specifications in several key areas. Features like longer battery life and the Action button are also highly accessible, and will be beneficial to all users. As such, some customers may still be inclined to choose the Apple Watch Ultra 3 over the Apple Watch Series 11, even if they do not need it for use in challenging environments.

As the largest Apple Watch model to date, the size of the Apple Watch Ultra will not be for everyone. If you already prefer the 42mm Apple Watch casing size, the Apple Watch Ultra may be far too large for you. If in doubt, it may be worth heading to an Apple Store and trying on the Apple Watch Ultra in person to get to grips with the size and determine if it is too big and bulky for you. It is worth noting that while the 46mm Apple Watch Series 11 has a display size that is very similar to that of the Apple Watch Ultra 3, it is a much smaller device physically.

Similarly, the Apple Watch Ultra's look may not appeal to some buyers. One of the most important differences between the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 is their designs, with the latter boasting a much chunkier, aggressive look with a flat display. The Apple Watch Series 11 has a much subtler appearance and is available in wider range of finishes, but which look you prefer is ultimately a matter of personal preference. If you prefer the idea of a polished finish and are looking for a more fashion-focused smartwatch that pairs well with premium bands, the more aggressive, rugged design of the Apple Watch Ultra may not be for you.

The Apple Watch Series 11 continues to be thinner, lighter, and cheaper than the Apple Watch Ultra. It also charges more quickly, but with a considerably shorter battery life.

If the Apple Watch Ultra is out of your price range but you still want to use your Apple Watch in challenging environments, it is worth bearing in mind that the Series 11 still offers a durable design with a strong front crystal, water resistance, and many of the Apple Watch Ultra's software features like waypoint marking.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 has a lot to offer, especially for the subset of users who can take advantage of all of its capabilities, so it is certainly worth considering when purchasing a new model, but the Apple Watch Series 11 is still a compelling all-around option that comes in at a lower price point with a subtler design.