AirPods 4 vs. AirPods Pro 3 Buyer's Guide: 25 Differences Compared

by

Apple's standard AirPods offer active noise cancellation for an additional $50, bringing them closer to the AirPods Pro than ever before. But after a substantial update to the AirPods Pro this fall, which should you choose?

AirPods 4 vs Pro 2 Thumb 1
The AirPods Pro 3 move a little closer to the AirPods 4, adopting a slightly smaller charging case, hidden LED indicator, and capacitive pairing button, but the device also adds new high-end features such as heart rate monitoring, along with significantly improved active noice cancellation and better earbud battery life.

Apple last year introduced a major update for its standard AirPods, with the earbuds gaining a more refined design for improved comfort, H2 chip, dust, sweat, and water resistance, 5GHz connectivity, a vent system for pressure equalization, Personalized Volume, Voice Isolation, a USB-C port, and "Siri" command support – just like the AirPods Pro 2 and ‌AirPods Pro 3‌. For an additional $50, the similarities with the AirPods Pro go even further with active noise cancellation, Transparency mode, Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, support for Apple Watch chargers, and a speaker in the case for Find My.

Should you consider purchasing one of the ‌AirPods 4‌ models, or do you need the higher-end ‌AirPods Pro 3‌, which sell for $249? Our guide helps to answer the question of how to decide which of these sets of AirPods is best for you.

‌AirPods 4‌
(2024)		 ‌AirPods 4‌ With ANC
(2024)		 ‌AirPods Pro 3‌
(2025)
Open-ear fit Open-ear fit In-ear fit with silicone/foam ear tips (five size options)
Optical in-ear sensors Optical in-ear sensors Skin-detect sensors
Force sensor controls Force sensor controls Force sensor and touch controls for volume adjustment
Active noise cancellation Up to 4x more effective active noise cancellation
Transparency mode Transparency mode
Adaptive Audio Adaptive Audio
Conversation Awareness Conversation Awareness
Conversation Boost
Loud Sound Reduction
Hearing Protection
Hearing Test
Hearing Aid
Live Translation
Heart rate sensing during workouts
2.4GHz connectivity 2.4GHz connectivity 2.4GHz and 5GHz connectivity
Lossless audio with Vision Pro
IP54 dust, sweat, and water resistance IP54 dust, sweat, and water resistance IP57 dust, sweat, and water resistance
Up to 5 hours of listening time with a single charge Up to 5 hours of listening time with a single charge Up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge
30 hours of total listening time with ANC using charging case 30 hours of total listening time with ANC using charging case 24 hours of total listening time with ANC using charging case
Compact charging case Compact charging case Wider charging case
Lanyard loop
Speaker in charging case for ‌Find My‌ Speaker in charging case for ‌Find My‌
U2 chip for Precision Finding
Charging Case compatible with USB-C only Charging Case compatible with Apple Watch chargers, Qi wireless charging mats, and USB-C Charging Case compatible with MagSafe chargers, Apple Watch chargers, Qi wireless charging mats, and USB-C
$129 $179 $249

The standard AirPods are now very similar to the AirPods Pro, offering almost all of the same key features at a lower price point. As a result, the ‌AirPods 4‌ should be the default choice for most prospective buyers. If you have AirPods Max, which already offer ANC, and are looking for an additional pair of headphones to use while working out or on the go, the ‌AirPods 4‌ are also a good complementary choice.

You should only buy the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ if you are happy with its in-ear fit, which provides better sound quality and active noise cancellation, but can become somewhat uncomfortable and fatiguing during prolonged periods of use. While the ‌AirPods 4‌ now offer ANC, it is not as effective as that of the AirPods Pro due to the lack of an in-ear fit, so if noice cancellation is your main priority, the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ are still the best choice – they deliver 4x better noise cancellation than the standard AirPods.

In addition to better sound quality and ANC, the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ also offer slightly longer earbud battery life, Live Translation, Conversation Boost, touch controls for volume, ‌MagSafe‌ charger compatibility, Precision Finding with the U2 chip, and a lanyard loop, as well as hearing protection, testing, and aid features. The most significant new feature with the latest generation is heart rate monitoring during workouts, which provides an excellent option when not wearing an Apple Watch. Many users will be able to justify the additional $70 to get the AirPods Pro as a result.

The ‌AirPods 4‌ are still a solid option for most average customers and will be better for those who do not like the AirPods Pro's in-ear silicone tips.

AirPods Pro frequently see hefty discounts on Amazon and other third-party retailers, so stepping up to the Pro version may be more worth it if you can take advantage of one of those deals. The standard AirPods also often see solid discounts, so it is always worth seeking the best price using our Deals roundup.

