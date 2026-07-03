iOS 27 Beta Hints at New Apple Product Such as 'AirPods Ultra'

The second iOS 27 developer beta seemingly hints at a new Apple product, according to code uncovered by app designer and developer Sam Henri Gold.



The code mentions a product codenamed B790 that can relay "two images from cameras on either side of user's head." Gold speculated that the code could be referring to Apple's rumored smart glasses, but another possibility is AirPods with cameras, which are reportedly further along in development. AirPods Pro 3 were codenamed B788.

Apple is rumored to be working on both "AirPods Ultra" and smart glasses with cameras, and Visual Intelligence is expected to be a core feature of these products. While wearing the camera-equipped AirPods or glasses, you would be able to look at something such as a house plant and have Siri provide you with information about it.

Visual Intelligence is already available on the iPhone 15 Pro and newer. On iOS 27, the feature is accessible through the Camera app via a new "Siri" mode.

The code appears to instruct Visual Intelligence on how to function on the mystery device. It says the feature works with landmarks, text, and known objects, with the Eiffel Tower in Paris and a coffee mug cited as two examples.

/System/Library/AssetsV2/com_apple_MobileAsset_UAF_IF_PlannerOverrides/purpose_auto/9aaa6a204118137235983cc3f1eecae8a125c550.asset/AssetData/PCC/system_prompt_metadata/system_prompt.json seems to hint at some smart glasses codenamed B790 pic.twitter.com/IEmbfleth4 — sam henri gold (@samhenrigold) July 3, 2026

The code does not reveal much else, but it serves as yet another indication that Apple is actively developing more camera-equipped wearables.

According to the latest reporting from Bloomberg, both the "AirPods Ultra" and the smart glasses are currently slated to launch in late 2027.