 Ted Lasso Season 4 Now Streaming on Apple TV - MacRumors
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Ted Lasso Season 4 Now Streaming on Apple TV

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Comedy series Ted Lasso is back, with the first episode of season 4 available to stream as of today. It's been three years since the season 3 finale aired, and many expected it to be the last.

Ted Lasso
The show returns to its underdog roots in season 4, with titular character Ted Lasso (played by Jason Sudeikis) moving back to Richmond to coach a second-division women's football team.

Fan-favorite actors like Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift return, with new cast members Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, and Abbie Hern. Most of the actors who were on the men's AFC Richmond team will not be returning, including Phil Dunster's Jamie Tartt.

Ted Lasso is one of Apple's most popular TV shows, and it won back-to-back Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series for the first two seasons.

Season 4's initial episode can be streamed now, with a new episode set to be released each Wednesday through October 7. To celebrate the new season, Apple is hosting a Ted Lasso look-alike contest at its Fifth Avenue location tomorrow.

Apple TV is priced at $12.99 per month, and it can be watched across Apple devices, on popular smart TVs, on set-top boxes like Roku, on gaming consoles, and on the web. ‌Apple TV‌ is also included in Apple One subscription bundles.

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Lunarman25 Avatar
Lunarman25
14 minutes ago at 02:01 pm
Oh no! Not again 😩
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mikeack Avatar
mikeack
18 minutes ago at 01:58 pm

Can we focus on iOS 27 beta 5 please
Apple or Macrumors? Because Macrumors has no control over that. Nor do the people at Apple who manage their TV shows and movies.
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