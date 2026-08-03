 Apple Will Judge Your Mustache Authenticity at Its Ted Lasso Look-Alike Contest - MacRumors
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Apple Will Judge Your Mustache Authenticity at Its Ted Lasso Look-Alike Contest

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Ted Lasso season four is set to premiere Wednesday, and to celebrate the debut, Apple is hosting a Ted Lasso look-alike contest in New York.

apple ted lasso look alike
"Think you have the stache to make fans believe? Join the fun this August 6 at Apple Fifth Avenue Plaza for a Ted Lasso Look-Alike contest," reads Apple's Facebook event page. Apple has a set of contest rules instructing participants to visit Apple Fifth Avenue to be judged on "the degree to which they look and act like the character Ted Lasso."

There will be a three-round contest with eliminations in each round. Ten semifinalists will be selected after round one, five finalists will make it past round two, and three finalists will be selected in round three. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time and runs until 7:00 p.m.

  • Round One, Ted Energy - Contestants have to introduce themselves in character and have a two-minute dance break. Judging will be based on optimism, posture, and presence, along with costume commitment and participation level.
  • Round Two, Head Coach - Semifinalists will participate in a trivia game and will be judged on the level to which each participant embraces the Ted Lasso character. The round will be judged on trivia results, costume commitment, mustache authenticity (Apple says 'stick-ons OK; real grows extra credit'), and The Believe Factor (something unique and special).
  • Round Three, Ted Talk - Each remaining contestant will present a 30- to 45-second pep talk to the crowd. It will be judged on how moved the crowd is, costume commitment, and Ted Energy.

A first-place winner will receive custom Beats headphones and a custom soccer scarf, while the two runners-up will get the scarf alone. Full rules are on Apple's site for the event.


Season four of Ted Lasso will premiere on Wednesday, August 5, and it has 10 total episodes. One episode will be released every Wednesday through October 7. In the new season, Lasso returns to Richmond to coach a second-division women's soccer team. Ted Lasso favorites including Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift will star in the series.

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Top Rated Comments

C
CarAnalogy
40 minutes ago at 03:05 pm
How much money and time did they waste on this.

I know it's not the same people who are supposed to be fixing the bugs and coming up with real software ideas but...it's the same money...and time...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jwm Avatar
jwm
33 minutes ago at 03:13 pm
Great, but where is beta 5?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
28 minutes ago at 03:18 pm
Can’t wait for season 4. But yeah the marketing department isn’t coding as fast or as accurately as they used to. Must have teamed up with the emoji departments. /s
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macbeth1026 Avatar
macbeth1026
32 minutes ago at 03:14 pm

Great, but where is beta 5?
Found another one lol. Do you really believe the marketing team and the software engineers are one in the same?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macbeth1026 Avatar
macbeth1026
36 minutes ago at 03:09 pm

How much money and time did they waste on this.

I know it's not the same people who are supposed to be fixing the bugs and coming up with real software ideas but...it's the same money...and time...
Wow, I was going to come here to comment "in before the people who believe the marketing team programs the software" but unfortunately this crowd beat me to it lol. So predictable.

I'm skeptical of every corporation and their actions, Apple included, but this is just soooooo silly for you to say. How is it the same time? You realize companies have different departments, right? Please tell me you know this. Your post and the other inevitable ones people will make seem to imply that the software engineers have to wait around while the marketers run events like these.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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