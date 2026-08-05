 Sunbird's iMessage for Android App Returns to the Google Play Store - MacRumors
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Sunbird's iMessage for Android App Returns to the Google Play Store

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Sunbird Messaging today reintroduced its app that brings iMessage to Android users. Sunbird is now available on the Google Play Store following an early access testing period.
The app allows Android users to send "blue bubble" messages to iPhone users instead of the standard green bubbles. It incorporates iMessage, RCS, and SMS/MMS messages in one app.

sunbird app
Sunbird was previously available from late 2022 through late 2023, but the company shut it down due to security concerns. The app was sending a user's Apple ID credentials to a Sunbird server to function, with the information sent unencrypted over HTTP. An attacker could intercept all Sunbird messages and media attachments, and Sunbird employees had access to a platform that stored all message content.

The app returned in an invite-only beta in April 2024, but it hasn't been publicly available until now.

Sunbird says messages are encrypted on-device and in transit, and are not stored on Sunbird servers. An ‌Apple ID‌ is required to use Sunbird, and the company claims passwords are used once to set up a session and are then destroyed. More security information is available on Sunbird's website.

Back when Sunbird launched, it promised features Android users didn't have, like typing indicators, read receipts, and higher-quality media. Those features are now available for Android to iPhone chats because Apple has adopted ‌RCS‌, so Sunbird is mostly offering a different bubble color. iMessage through Sunbird does not register a phone number, and users will appear to contacts by email address.

Android users can try the app free for 14 days. A subscription is priced at $2.99 per month or $24.99 per year.

Tags: Android, Google

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Top Rated Comments

AusMness Avatar
AusMness
38 minutes ago at 12:53 pm
$3 bucks a month to destroy your and your associates' privacy, feed a Mac mini server farm and show up in a different colour. Incredible
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B
BuffaloJim
42 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
Three bucks a month not to embarrass yourself with green bubbles. Worth every penny!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I
ignatius345
12 minutes ago at 01:18 pm

A subscription is priced at $2.99 per month or $24.99 per year.
Pro tip: pay for this one a month at a time because it probably won’t live past summer :)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
winxmac Avatar
winxmac
25 minutes ago at 01:05 pm
They upgraded from a Mac mini to a Mac Studio.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
Surfer13134
32 minutes ago at 12:58 pm

How exactly would they sign into an Apple account that has security keys configured?
Came here to ask the same question.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleTO Avatar
AppleTO
35 minutes ago at 12:55 pm

Sunbird says messages are encrypted on-device and in transit, and are not stored on Sunbird servers. An Apple ID is required to use Sunbird, and the company claims passwords are used once to set up a session and are then destroyed. More security information is available on Sunbird's website ('https://www.sunbirdapp.com/security').
How exactly would they sign into an Apple account that has security keys configured?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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