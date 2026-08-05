MacBook Pro, AirPods, and More Discounted in Best Buy Back to School Event
Best Buy is still hosting its big Back to School sale this week, with notable markdowns on Apple devices, TVs, headphones, monitors, and much more. This event is set to last for the rest of this week, and you don't need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to see the deals.
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In terms of Apple devices, you can find solid deals on AirPods Pro 3, iPhone Air, Beats accessories, and MacBook Pro. You can get the AirPods Pro 3 for $199.99 ($50 off), as well as up to $500 off M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro, starting at $2,499.00 for the 2TB 14-inch model.
Apple
- AirPods 4 - $99.99 ($30 off)
- AirPods Pro 3 - $199.99 ($50 off)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro (M5 Pro, 2TB) - $2,499.00 ($500 off)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro (M5 Max, 2TB) - $3,599.00 ($500 off)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro (M5 Max, 36GB, 2TB) - $3,999.00 ($400 off)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro (M5 Max, 48GB, 2TB) - $4,499.00 ($500 off)
TVs
- 55-inch Toshiba C350 4K Smart Fire TV - $249.99 ($150 off)
- 65-inch Samsung U7900 4K Smart TV - $329.99 ($140 off)
- 65-inch LG UA7050 4K Smart TV - $329.99 ($160 off)
- 98-inch Hisense QLED 4K Smart Google TV - $1,499.99 ($800 off)
- 65-inch Samsung The Frame TV (2025) - $1,299.99 ($300 off)
- 65-inch LG OLED 4K Smart TV - $1,399.99 ($1,300 off)
Monitors
- 34-inch LG UltraWide 100Hz Monitor - $209.99 ($90 off)
- 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S5 Monitor - $229.99 ($100 off)
- 34-inch LG UltraGear Curved Monitor - $399.99 ($100 off)
- 27-inch Alienware Gaming Monitor - $699.99 ($200 off)
Audio
- Beats Pill - $99.99 ($50 off)
- Beats Solo 4 Headphones - $129.99 ($70 off)
- Beats Studio Pro Headphones - $169.99 ($180 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones - $329.99 ($45 off)
- Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 - $549.99 ($150 off)
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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