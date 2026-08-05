 MacBook Pro, AirPods, and More Discounted in Best Buy Back to School Event - MacRumors
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MacBook Pro, AirPods, and More Discounted in Best Buy Back to School Event

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Best Buy is still hosting its big Back to School sale this week, with notable markdowns on Apple devices, TVs, headphones, monitors, and much more. This event is set to last for the rest of this week, and you don't need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to see the deals.

Back To School Deals FeatureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In terms of Apple devices, you can find solid deals on AirPods Pro 3, iPhone Air, Beats accessories, and MacBook Pro. You can get the AirPods Pro 3 for $199.99 ($50 off), as well as up to $500 off M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro, starting at $2,499.00 for the 2TB 14-inch model.

SITEWIDE SALE
Best Buy Back to School Sale

Apple

TVs

Monitors

Audio

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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