 Apple Limits Bug Bounty Submissions After Flood of AI Slop - MacRumors
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Apple Limits Bug Bounty Submissions After Flood of AI Slop

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Apple limited the number of vulnerabilities security researchers can submit to its bug bounty program because of an uptick in reports about fake bugs hallucinated by AI, according to The Financial Times.

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Apple said its bug review system was seeing a high volume of poor-quality submissions from amateur bug hunters using AI to locate vulnerabilities. In some cases, there is no actual vulnerability, and real submissions are lost in the deluge.

The Financial Times learned of the limit after cybersecurity startup Bynario used ChatGPT to locate more than 50 macOS bugs in three weeks. Bynario found a privilege escalation exploit that could let an attacker get unrestricted access to a Mac, but was unable to report it because Apple limited the number of bug reports Bynario could submit. Bynario sent eight reports to Apple in 2025, and another five in 2026 before hitting a restriction.

Bynario's founder said it is a "very difficult time in the industry" because companies are being "flooded by the sheer amount of bugs." Apple has since been in contact with Bynario and is reviewing the company's submissions.

While Apple now has a cap on the number of open submissions a researcher can have, researchers can request an increase to make sure Apple's security team doesn't miss a critical vulnerability.

AI has overwhelmed Apple because it primarily uses humans to check reports, but Apple too has turned to AI for parsing submissions. AI has also helped Apple find a huge number of bugs. Apple's recent iOS 26.6 update fixes almost 90 security vulnerabilities, some of which are credited to Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's Codex Security.

Apple's bug bounty program offers rewards up to $2 million for exploit chains used for sophisticated, real-world attacks, plus bonuses that can increase rewards to over $5 million. Apple boosts reward totals for bugs found in betas and for bugs that bypass Lockdown Mode.

Tags: Bug Bounty, Vulnerabiltiies

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Top Rated Comments

T
thelion7
28 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
I think I’m hallucinating because this should say “Apple has released iOS Developer 27 beta 5”
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cybercommand Avatar
cybercommand
26 minutes ago at 12:49 pm
Can we get a bounty hunter for iOS 27 beta 5
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chrono1081 Avatar
chrono1081
16 minutes ago at 01:00 pm
AI bros ruining everything as usual.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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