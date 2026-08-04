 Apple Releases New AirPods Beta Firmware With iOS 27 Features - MacRumors
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Apple Releases New AirPods Beta Firmware With iOS 27 Features

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Apple today released a fourth version of the beta firmware it is testing for the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, AirPods 4, and AirPods Max 2. The firmware is available for developers and has a build number of 9A5336b.

AirPods Pro Beta Firmware 2
In iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS Golden Gate, Apple is adding a new AirPods interface, a slider for Adaptive mode, and support for custom EQ, so the firmware adds support for those features. AirPods are also compatible with the new Siri AI.

When the AirPods are connected to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac running iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS 26 or later, there is a beta firmware option that can be accessed in the AirPods settings interface. Toggling on beta updates allows users to install the beta firmware.

Firmware updates can be downloaded by connecting the AirPods to an Apple device and connecting them to power. It can take a few hours for new firmware to be installed because there is no software update option like there is for other Apple devices.

Related Roundups: AirPods 4, iOS 27, iPadOS 27
Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Caution)
Related Forum: AirPods

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Top Rated Comments

MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
2 minutes ago at 11:44 am
But still no iOS 27 Beta 5?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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