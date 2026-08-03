Fitbit Data Can Finally Sync to Apple Health

The latest update to the Google Health app for iOS allows Google Health data to sync to Apple Health. Google's app is used to collect data from wearables like Fitbit trackers and the Pixel Watch.





Sync to Apple Health. Share your data like your exercise records, sleep, vitals, steps, and more from Google Health to Apple Health.

Google Health (previously the Fitbit app) collects fitness, sleep, and wellness data from a connected wearable device. Steps, distance traveled, heart rate, sleep, and more can now be added to Apple Health. As noted on Reddit, some data such as HRV doesn't transfer over.

Syncing can be enabled after downloading the update by selecting Connections, choosing Apps and services, and then adding Apple Health.

Apple Health data already synced to Google Health, so the new update adds two-way sync between the platforms. Fitbit devices have never had native sync to Apple Health, and users previously had to use a third-party syncing utility or a workaround to transfer data.

Version 5.05 of the Google Health app is available from the App Store for free. The update also adds Smart Health Links for sharing medical records with providers or family members.