Apple Pay Launches in the Philippines
Apple Pay expanded to the Philippines today, which means iPhone and Apple Watch owners in the country can add supported debit and credit cards to the Wallet app for contactless payments.
Credit and debit cards can be added by opening the Wallet app and tapping on the "+" button. According to users on Reddit, supported banks include UnionBank, GoTyme, Metrobank, and Chinabank. Cards are verified using SMS or phone call.
Once an eligible card is added to the Wallet app, it can be used at retail locations that support Apple Pay. Reddit users have been able to add their cards to Apple Wallet and make Apple Pay purchases at stores like Starbucks and 7-Eleven.
Apple Pay is available in a long list of countries around the world, with details on supported banks. The Philippines hasn't been added to Apple's site yet, but Apple should soon have a full list of participating banks.
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