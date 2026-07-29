 WhatsApp Rolls Out Web Calling, Call Transfer Across Devices, and More - MacRumors
Skip to Content

WhatsApp Rolls Out Web Calling, Call Transfer Across Devices, and More

by

WhatsApp has announced a handful of enhancements for group calling over the encrypted platform, including seamless call transfers across devices and a new web calling feature.

whatsapp web calls
It's now possible to make and receive audio and video calls, including both one-on-one and group calls, directly from WhatsApp Web. The new browser-based service provides access to common features available on other devices, like screen sharing, reactions, and a dedicated Calls tab with a user's full call history.

WhatsApp says the end-to-end encrypted web service will make it easier to jump on a call without leaving your browser, and it should be especially welcomed by anyone who uses a work laptop that doesn't allow app downloads.

The latest rollout also brings Call Transfer, allowing users to move an active group call from one device to another without hanging up.

Then there's the new Waiting Room, which appears when creating a WhatsApp call link with "Require approval to join" enabled. Participants now enter the waiting room first until the host is ready to let them in.

Two last additions round out this update: QuickHD allows users to enjoy high-definition video immediately in the very first few seconds of the call, while Noise Suppression removes background noise so that voices come through more clearly, even in loud or busy environments.

WhatsApp says the slate of new features are rolling out gradually and will be "available to everyone soon."

Tag: WhatsApp

Popular Stories

Whatsapp Feature

WhatsApp Now Lets You Reserve a Username

Monday June 29, 2026 4:01 pm PDT by
Popular messaging app WhatsApp is now allowing users to reserve usernames ahead of plans to launch username-based messaging. Right now, WhatsApp uses a person's phone number as an identifier, but usernames will allow people to interact without having to exchange personal information. Username reservations are rolling out starting this week, and not all users will have access to the...
Read Full Article63 comments
Whatsapp Feature

WhatsApp Beta Adds Green Dot to Show Who's Online

Monday July 6, 2026 3:56 am PDT by
WhatsApp appears to be introducing a new visual indicator that shows when a contact is online, according to WaBetaInfo. The feature adds a small green circle to a contact's profile photo when they're active in the app, and which disappears the moment they leave, all updated in real time. The indicator is now being tested for the WhatsApp iPhone app in TestFlight after it debuted on Android...
Read Full Article22 comments
Whatsapp Feature

WhatsApp Beta Reveals iCloud Backup Alternative for iPhone

Tuesday July 14, 2026 3:06 am PDT by
WhatsApp is developing a first-party cloud storage option for chat backups on iPhone, providing users with an alternative to iCloud for the first time, according to app tinkerer WABetaInfo. Code found in the WhatsApp beta for iOS (version 26.28.10.16), available through TestFlight, suggests that users will eventually be able to pick their preferred backup destination directly from the app's...
Read Full Article27 comments