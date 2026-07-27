 Apple's 2026 and 2027 Mac Roadmap: Every Model and When It Ships - MacRumors
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Apple's 2026 and 2027 Mac Roadmap: Every Model and When It Ships

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A shortage of memory chips has impacted the entire computer market, affecting Macs and PCs alike. Apple and other companies have raised prices, but Apple is better positioned than its competitors. Machines like the Mac mini and the Mac Studio are in demand for on-device AI agent use, and Apple plans to take advantage by refreshing its Mac lineup across 2026 and 2027.

Apples 2026 andd 2027 Roadmap Feature
Apple already launched the MacBook Neo and refreshed the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with M5-series chips, but there are more updates coming before the end of the year.

Fall 2026 Launches

  • 14-inch MacBook Pro - The entry-level 14-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ is expected to get an M6 chip, and it'll be one of the first machines with Apple's 2-nanometer chip technology.
  • iMac - The 24-inch iMac will get an update, and it'll also probably get the new M6 chip. No design or display changes are expected, so it'll continue to look like the current model from 2024.

Late 2026 to Early 2027

  • OLED MacBook Pro - A ‌MacBook Pro‌ (or MacBook Ultra) with an OLED touchscreen display could launch in late 2026, but Apple might also hold it until early 2027. The higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook models will use M5 Pro and M5 Max chips because Apple isn't going to release M6 Pro and M6 Max chips. The ‌OLED‌ ‌MacBook Pro‌ will have an updated design.
  • Mac Studio - Apple is working on a refreshed version of the ‌Mac Studio‌ with M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, but launch timing is unclear because of RAM shortages and costs.
  • Mac mini - There are M5 Pro and M6 ‌Mac mini‌ models in development, but as with the ‌Mac Studio‌, launch timing is not known. We could get these two machines as soon as 2026, in early 2027, or they might even be held until later in 2027.

2027 Mac Plans

  • MacBook Air - Refreshed 13-inch and 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ models are planned for early 2027. The new machines are likely to get the M6 chip Apple is working on.
  • 14-inch MacBook Pro - An updated entry-level 14-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with an M7 chip could come in as soon as early 2027. It will not have an ‌OLED‌ display like Apple's higher-end ‌MacBook Pro‌ machines coming in late 2026 or early 2027, but it is expected to get the same design overhaul.
  • MacBook Neo - There's a new version of the low-cost ‌MacBook Neo‌ coming, but we don't know exactly when. It's expected to use a faster A19 Pro chip and it will come with more memory. New colors are also a possibility.

Late 2027 to Early 2028

  • Second OLED MacBook Pro - A second-generation ‌OLED‌ ‌MacBook Pro‌ will come approximately a year after Apple releases the first version. The late 2027 to early 2028 ‌MacBook Pro‌ models will get Apple's M7 Pro and M7 Max chips, which are built for artificial intelligence workloads.

2028

  • OLED MacBook Air - Apple plans to bring ‌OLED‌ displays to the ‌MacBook Air‌, but 2028 is the earliest we'll see an ‌OLED‌ ‌MacBook Air‌, and launch timing could even be pushed back.
  • OLED iMac - Apple is also working on an ‌OLED‌ ‌iMac‌, but it's not known when exactly it will come out. It could be released sometime around the ‌OLED‌ ‌MacBook Air‌.

Chip Mixing

According to Bloomberg, Apple is moving up development of its M7 chips that are built for AI workloads, skipping some M6 chips. Apple won't come out with an M6 Pro or M6 Max chip, which is why the first ‌OLED‌ ‌MacBook Pro‌ models will use M5 Pro and M5 Max chips instead of newer technology. Apple's rough chip release schedule:

  • M5 Ultra - Late 2026
  • M6 - Late 2026
  • M7 - First half of 2027
  • M7 Pro - End of 2027
  • M7 Max - End of 2027
  • M7 Ultra - 2028

Memory Prices

Global memory shortages caused Apple to make major changes to its Mac and iPad pricing in June, and prior to that, Apple discontinued some ‌Mac mini‌ and ‌Mac Studio‌ models that included higher RAM upgrade options. Limited memory availability could affect Apple's Mac launch plans, so timing could shift.

Buying Advice

If you're planning to pick up a ‌MacBook Pro‌ or an ‌iMac‌, it's probably worth waiting because of the refreshes coming as soon as late 2026. The ‌iMac‌ is two years old and got a price hike recently, so it's an especially bad deal.

‌OLED‌ touchscreen ‌MacBook Pro‌ models are likely to be even more expensive than the current models, so if you don't want to pay more for the new screen technology, it's an okay time to buy. It's probably best to hold off on an entry-level ‌MacBook Pro‌ until it's updated with the faster M6 chip.

‌Mac mini‌ and ‌Mac Studio‌ models have extended shipping times already, and if you don't need something imminently, it's probably better to wait for new chips. Other Macs aren't getting refreshed until 2027, so now is a good time to buy the ‌MacBook Neo‌ and the ‌MacBook Air‌.

For more on Apple's product plans, we have an upcoming products guide that is regularly updated.

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