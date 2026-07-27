Apple on Verge of Becoming $5 Trillion Company
Apple is on the verge of becoming a $5 trillion company based on market capitalization, which is the total value of all of the company's outstanding shares.
Apple's stock closed at $336.91 today, up around 22.5% since late June. The company's market cap is now around $4.94 trillion, although this figure is not precise due to the company buying back shares over time.
Apple is once again the world's most valuable public company, having surpassed Nvidia.
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