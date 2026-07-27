 Apple on Verge of Becoming $5 Trillion Company - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple on Verge of Becoming $5 Trillion Company

by

Stocks App Icon and Apple Logo FeatureApple is on the verge of becoming a $5 trillion company based on market capitalization, which is the total value of all of the company's outstanding shares.

Apple's stock closed at $336.91 today, up around 22.5% since late June. The company's market cap is now around $4.94 trillion, although this figure is not precise due to the company buying back shares over time.

Apple is once again the world's most valuable public company, having surpassed Nvidia.

Popular Stories

iPhone 18 Pro Deep Red Feature

iPhone 18 Pro Launching in Two Months With These 12 New Features

Friday July 24, 2026 7:26 pm PDT by
It is now late July, and that means the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are less than two months away. The devices are expected to look similar to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, but there will still be many year-over-year changes, with rumored features including a smaller Dynamic Island, 5G via satellite, and more. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro...
Read Full Article
macbook ultra

'MacBook Ultra' Coming Soon With These 12 New Features

Friday July 24, 2026 6:00 pm PDT by
Apple's first high-end MacBook redesign in five years is expected to arrive in the near future, bringing a run of firsts to the Mac. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects the laptop to arrive between late 2026 and early 2027, with the later window now looking more likely owing to the global memory chip shortage. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects mass production to begin by late 2026. Apple last...
Read Full Article240 comments
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Feature

'Apple Upgrade' Program Launching on Tuesday

Sunday July 26, 2026 8:20 am PDT by
In his newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that a new "Apple Upgrade" program is set to launch in the U.S. on Tuesday, July 28. Apple will stop accepting iPhone Upgrade Program sign-ups on the same day, but he said customers who are already enrolled will be able to remain in the program "for the time being." Apple is partnering with buy-now, pay-later company Klarna on the...
Read Full Article108 comments