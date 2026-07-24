 Apple Seeking 20% OLED Panel Price Cut for iPhone 18 Pro Max - MacRumors
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Apple Seeking 20% OLED Panel Price Cut for iPhone 18 Pro Max

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Apple is pushing OLED panel suppliers to lower their prices for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, as the cost of memory chips and other components rises, reports The Elec.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Feature
According to the Korea-based report, Apple has proposed paying around $70 for OLED panels, but it might end up paying even less. Industry estimates suggest that Samsung Display and LG Display will supply the panels for around $66.50 each. That would be a roughly 20 percent drop from the prices paid for iPhone 17 Pro Max OLED panels.

The report says that the price Apple has paid for iPhone OLED panels has fallen with each new generation. However, this year's reduction is unusually steep, especially considering that the iPhone 18 OLED panel is expected to require greater manufacturing complexity – Apple will be using Samsung Display's latest M16 OLED material set, which improves luminous efficiency, lifespan, and color performance.

Smartphone makers across the board are said to be trying to offset rising memory costs by reducing procurement expenses for other components, including display panels and camera modules.

According to market research firm UBI Research, Samsung Display is expected to supply 46 million OLED panels for Apple's iPhone 18 lineup this year, comprising 2 million for the standard iPhone 18 model, 18 million for the iPhone 18 Pro, and 26 million for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Meanwhile, LG Display is forecast to supply 41 million panels, including 1 million for the standard model, 19 million for the 18 Pro, and 21 million for the 18 Pro Max.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro models in September alongside its first foldable iPhone, followed by the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e in spring 2027. Analysts suggest the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could start at $1,299 and $1,399, respectively. In other words, a $200 jump over their predecessors, with rising memory and storage costs largely to blame.

Related Roundup: iPhone 18 Pro
Tags: OLED Guide, The Elec

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Top Rated Comments

thebellnd Avatar
thebellnd
18 minutes ago at 03:42 am
I wonder if Apple will lower quality control requirements to help offset cuts to component pricing. Less displays rejected off the production line means suppliers getting paid for more units produced.

People should be inspecting their new iPhones very closely in September. :p
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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