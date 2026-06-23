 Anker's 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charger Drops to $99.74 for Prime Day - MacRumors
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Anker's 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charger Drops to $99.74 for Prime Day

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Anker's popular Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station has dropped to $99.74 on Amazon for Prime Day, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is a new all-time low price.

anker new prime dayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features Qi2.2 support, which lets a compatible MagSafe ‌iPhone‌ charge at up to 25W. It's the same speed as Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger, and it is 10W faster than the standard Qi2 ‌MagSafe‌ chargers. You can also simultaneously charge an Apple Watch and AirPods with the device.

$50 OFF
Anker Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $99.74

There are plenty of other Anker discounts happening on Amazon for Prime Day, including Anker's Prime 14-in-1 Docking Station for $319.99, down from $399.99. Below you'll find a list of the best Anker discounts on Amazon this week, also including wall chargers, portable chargers, and more.

$80 OFF
Anker Prime 14-in-1 Docking Station for $319.99

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

Portable Power Stations

Docks

Shoppers should note that many sales during Amazon Prime Day require you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Special for 2026, Amazon is also offering 50% off Prime memberships for Young Adults. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.

For even more Prime Day deals, be sure to visit our main article recapping all of the best Apple deals for Prime Day. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
Tag: Prime Day

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