Apple Says 'Update in Progress' at Visitor Center

There is an "update in progress" at the Apple Park Visitor Center in Cupertino, California, according to a new notice posted on Apple's website.



The building remains open to the public while the work is completed, but the area housing a 3D augmented reality model of Apple Park is temporarily closed.

"Please pardon our appearance while we improve our store," says Apple. "During this time, the Exhibition Space is temporarily closed."

Opened in November 2017, the Apple Park Visitor Center functions as both a store and a tourist attraction. While the Exhibition Space is closed for now, visitors can still grab a coffee at the on-site Caffè Macs, buy Apple merch, head up to the rooftop for a scenic view, or stroll through the adjacent "Mirage" public art installation.

Apple did not indicate when the improvements will be completed.