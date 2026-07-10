 Two Apple Stores in U.S. Are Moving Soon - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Two Apple Stores in U.S. Are Moving Soon

by

Two of Apple's retail stores in the U.S. will be relocating later this month, although they will only be a short distance from their existing locations.

Apple Renaissance at Colony Park scaledApple Renaissance at Colony Park

Apple Queens Center in Elmhurst, New York is moving to a temporary location in the shopping mall on Friday, July 17 at 10 a.m. local time, presumably to allow for renovations to be completed at the existing store over the coming months.

Apple Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland, Mississippi is moving to a new spot within the same shopping center on Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Apple's new storefront will be located right in front of the Show Fountain.

Tag: Apple Store

Popular Stories

Blue and Pink Apple Accessories Feature

Apple Just Added New Accessories, Including Thinnest-Ever PopSockets

Tuesday June 16, 2026 12:42 pm PDT by
Apple has teamed up with accessory makers to offer chargers, stands, power banks, cables, and more in bright color options like blue, pink, and teal. The splash of color arrives in time for summer in the U.S. and many other countries. The new color options are available exclusively from Apple, both online and for in-store pickup. Notably, one of the accessories added to Apple's online...
Read Full Article21 comments
Apple Store App Liquid Glass Feature

Three Apple Stores in U.S. Are Permanently Closing Today

Saturday June 20, 2026 7:14 am PDT by
As previously announced, Apple is moving forward with permanently closing three of its retail stores in the U.S. today, including a unionized location. The locations that are closing on the evening of Saturday, June 20: Apple Trumbull in Trumbull, Connecticut Apple North County in Escondido, California Apple Towson Town Center in Towson, Maryland In April, Apple said it made the...
Read Full Article68 comments
Apple Store Logo

Apple Store in Ann Arbor, Michigan is Moving Soon

Wednesday June 24, 2026 7:15 am PDT by
Apple's retail store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan will be relocating to a larger space at the mall as early as the end of July, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Simon Property Group has been redeveloping a portion of the surface parking lot at the Briarwood Mall, and previous reports have indicated that Apple will be moving its store to this new mixed-use...
Read Full Article14 comments