iPhone Ultra 2 Gets Green Light for Development, Says Leaker

Apple's second-generation foldable iPhone has officially been given the go-ahead for development, a prominent Chinese leaker claimed today.



In a post on Weibo, the account known as Digital Chat Station said that the "iPhone Ultra 2 project" has been formally approved, and that the second book-style device will likely use the same display as the first-generation model expected later this year.

The first foldable iPhone will use a foldable 7.8-inch OLED panel supplied by Samsung, based on reports. The display uses a newer design that eliminates one of the traditional screen layers and instead builds the color-filtering layer directly into the display stack, making the screen thinner, lighter, and more power-efficient.

Last weekend, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple is planning to launch a second-generation foldable iPhone in fall 2027 alongside two 20th-anniversary iPhone models, which could take the names iPhone 20 Pro and iPhone 20 Pro Max.

Digital Chat Station's post on Weibo also said that the iPhone Air 3 has not entered the prototype stage yet, and that its emergence may depend on how sales hold up for the iPhone Air 2, which is expected to be released in the spring of 2027. That model is set to introduce a second camera and will likely offer battery life improvements, per Gurman's report.

Digital Chat Station was the originator of the claim that Apple will call its first foldable the "iPhone Ultra." The leaker has more than three million followers on Weibo, and has a track record of accurately leaking Apple-related information. Still, as with all such reports, the details remain unconfirmed.