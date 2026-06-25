 iPhone Ultra 2 Gets Green Light for Development, Says Leaker - MacRumors
Skip to Content

iPhone Ultra 2 Gets Green Light for Development, Says Leaker

by

Apple's second-generation foldable iPhone has officially been given the go-ahead for development, a prominent Chinese leaker claimed today.

3D Printed iPhone Fold Thumb 2
In a post on Weibo, the account known as Digital Chat Station said that the "iPhone Ultra 2 project" has been formally approved, and that the second book-style device will likely use the same display as the first-generation model expected later this year.

The first foldable iPhone will use a foldable 7.8-inch OLED panel supplied by Samsung, based on reports. The display uses a newer design that eliminates one of the traditional screen layers and instead builds the color-filtering layer directly into the display stack, making the screen thinner, lighter, and more power-efficient.

Last weekend, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple is planning to launch a second-generation foldable iPhone in fall 2027 alongside two 20th-anniversary iPhone models, which could take the names iPhone 20 Pro and iPhone 20 Pro Max.

Digital Chat Station's post on Weibo also said that the iPhone Air 3 has not entered the prototype stage yet, and that its emergence may depend on how sales hold up for the iPhone Air 2, which is expected to be released in the spring of 2027. That model is set to introduce a second camera and will likely offer battery life improvements, per Gurman's report.

Digital Chat Station was the originator of the claim that Apple will call its first foldable the "iPhone Ultra." The leaker has more than three million followers on Weibo, and has a track record of accurately leaking Apple-related information. Still, as with all such reports, the details remain unconfirmed.

Tags: Digital Chat Station, iPhone Ultra Guide

Popular Stories

Apple Foldable Thumb

First 'Confirmed' iPhone Ultra Color Allegedly Revealed in Leaked Image

Monday June 1, 2026 4:39 am PDT by
Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone later this year. Rumors suggest the "iPhone Ultra" will come in two color options, and a leaker shared an image today that allegedly shows one of them. Posted on Weibo by the Chinese leaker known as Ice Universe, the image purportedly offers a first glimpse of Apple's foldable in white. The device is believed to have entered early mass...
Read Full Article108 comments
Vapor Chamber Plate

Foldable 'iPhone Ultra' Rumored to Feature Vapor Chamber Cooling Despite Thin Design

Monday June 1, 2026 8:13 am PDT by
Apple's first foldable iPhone, known as the "iPhone Ultra," will feature impressive vapor chamber cooling and launch in September despite production difficulties, a known leaker today reported. The iPhone 17 Pro's vapor chamber thermal plate. In a new post today on Weibo, the leaker known as "Fixed Focus Digital" said the foldable iPhone's pre-assembly manufacturing processes are facing...
Read Full Article57 comments
Apple Foldable Thumb

Leaker: Foldable 'iPhone Ultra' Will Feature Liquid Metal Hinge

Tuesday June 2, 2026 5:46 am PDT by
Apple's first foldable iPhone will feature an innovative liquid metal hinge and has now shipped prototype units to carriers around the world for testing, the leaker known as "Fixed Focus Digital" today said. In a new post on Weibo, Fixed Focus Digital said development and production related to the foldable are now "progressing rapidly." The claim arrives one day after the leaker reported...
Read Full Article54 comments

Top Rated Comments

O
omenatarhuri
7 minutes ago at 02:39 am
Makes sense, the first one sold well
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments