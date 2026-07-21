Claude Code Can Now Build and Test iOS Apps in Apple's Simulator

Anthropic today said Claude Code for desktop has been updated to work with the iOS Simulator, with the integration available in public beta.



Claude Code can open in-progress apps in the iOS Simulator pane when it's instructed to build, run, or check an app. Claude can watch the iOS Simulator live as it runs, interact with it, and then iterate until a project is finished. Developers can continue to use the iOS Simulator as Claude works.

The pane in Claude Code drives the simulator directly, and it does not need computer use, which lets Claude control the screen the way a person would. With direct access, it works without the macOS Accessibility and Screen Recording permissions required for computer use.

Claude's screenshots of a device in iOS Simulator are sent to Anthropic and kept per standard conversation retention settings. Anthropic suggests users not sign in to real accounts on a device Claude uses.

iOS Simulator integration is available in Claude Code Desktop on macOS, and Xcode with the iOS platform installed is required. The simulator pane is available in local sessions only. Instructions on using the iOS Simulator with Claude Code can be found on Anthropic's website.