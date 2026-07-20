New iPad Mini With OLED Display Will Also Have 'Major' Chip Upgrade

Friday July 17, 2026 10:39 am PDT by Joe Rossignol

It is now mid-July, and that means the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are now just two months away. The devices are expected to look similar to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, but there will still be many year-over-year changes, with rumored features including a smaller Dynamic Island, 5G via satellite, and more. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, ...