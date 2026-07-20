 New iPad Mini With OLED Display Will Also Have 'Major' Chip Upgrade - MacRumors
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New iPad Mini With OLED Display Will Also Have 'Major' Chip Upgrade

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ipad mini 7 feature red and blueA new iPad mini coming by October will deliver a "major processor leap," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Previous rumors have indicated that the next iPad mini will be equipped with an A19 Pro chip or an A20 Pro chip, up from the A17 Pro in the current 2024 model. Other rumored features include an OLED display, a vibration-based speaker system, and increased water resistance.

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Top Rated Comments

contacos Avatar
contacos
5 minutes ago at 06:11 am
Surprised they release it so close after the rumored iPhone Ultra or don't discontinue it in its favor completely
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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