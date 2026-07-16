 Missed Pre-Hike MacBook Pro Prices? Amazon's New Deals Still Save Up to $500 - MacRumors
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Missed Pre-Hike MacBook Pro Prices? Amazon's New Deals Still Save Up to $500

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Amazon's prices on the 2026 MacBook Pro have now joined in on Apple's recent price hikes, meaning we're no longer tracking pre-hike markdowns on these devices. However, there are still notable sales to be found if you're shopping for a MacBook Pro this month, with up to $500 off new prices available right now on Amazon.

macbook pro 2026 pinkNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

14-Inch MacBook Pro

Prices start at $2,349.00 for the 24GB/1TB 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro, down from $2,499.00. The 24GB/2TB model is on sale for $2,997.50, which is a $201 discount on the new price.

$150 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,349.00

$201 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/2TB) for $2,997.50

16-Inch MacBook Pro

In terms of the larger display models, we're tracking four total discounts on Amazon. These start at $2,818.34 for the 24GB/1TB M5 Pro configuration ($180 off), and reach up to $4,499.00 for the 48GB/2TB M5 Max device ($500 off).

$180 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,818.34

$300 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (48GB/1TB) for $3,299.00

$300 OFF
16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro (36GB/2TB) for $3,999.00

$500 OFF
16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro (48GB/2TB) for $4,499.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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