Missed Pre-Hike MacBook Pro Prices? Amazon's New Deals Still Save Up to $500
Amazon's prices on the 2026 MacBook Pro have now joined in on Apple's recent price hikes, meaning we're no longer tracking pre-hike markdowns on these devices. However, there are still notable sales to be found if you're shopping for a MacBook Pro this month, with up to $500 off new prices available right now on Amazon.
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14-Inch MacBook Pro
Prices start at $2,349.00 for the 24GB/1TB 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro, down from $2,499.00. The 24GB/2TB model is on sale for $2,997.50, which is a $201 discount on the new price.
16-Inch MacBook Pro
In terms of the larger display models, we're tracking four total discounts on Amazon. These start at $2,818.34 for the 24GB/1TB M5 Pro configuration ($180 off), and reach up to $4,499.00 for the 48GB/2TB M5 Max device ($500 off).
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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