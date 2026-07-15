Apple's 2026 Back to School Offer Just Went Live in Select Countries
Apple's annual Back to School promotion is now live in select countries in Asia, including China, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The offer provides college students and educational staff with a free item with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad model. The exact offer varies by country, with options including a four pack of AirTags, AirPods 4, an Apple Pencil Pro, or an Apple gift card. You can also opt to receive a discount on some higher-value accessories.
In these countries, the offer is available through August 27.
Apple has yet to begin its Back to School offer in the U.S., Canada, or Europe, but it is presumably rolling out on a time zone basis today.
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2025: June 17
2024: June 20
2023: June 5
2022: June 24
2021: June 17
2020: June 15
...
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