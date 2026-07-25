AirPods, AirTag 2, and iPads Hit Low Prices This Week

We tracked a few solid deals on Apple devices this week, including savings across the entire AirPods lineup, a record low price on AirTag 2, and the best prices on Apple's A16 iPad since June. All of these deals are still available to purchase today, plus ongoing low prices on Apple Watch Series 11.

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AirPods

What's the deal? Save on AirPods 4, Pro 3, and Max 2

Save on AirPods 4, Pro 3, and Max 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week introduced solid deals across the full AirPods lineup, with up to $100 off these models. You can find discounts on the AirPods Pro 3, AirPods 4, and AirPods Max 2 still available today.



AirTag

What's the deal? Take $10 off AirTag 2

Take $10 off AirTag 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Apple's AirTag 2 is available for the all-time low price of $89.00 this week, down from $99.00. This sale is on the 4-Pack of the AirTag 2, and it's a match of the record low price we last tracked during Prime Day.



iPad

What's the deal? Take $50 off iPad

Take $50 off iPad Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week is taking $50 off Wi-Fi models of Apple's 11th generation iPad. Prices start at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $449.00. This is now the best price we've seen on the iPad since Apple's price hikes in June.



Apple Watch Series 11

What's the deal? Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11

Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week has low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes a handful of 42mm and 46mm GPS aluminum models, but cellular devices are a bit more rare this time around.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.