 Amazon Offers $150 Discount on M5 MacBook Air Models - MacRumors
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Amazon Offers $150 Discount on M5 MacBook Air Models

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Amazon is taking $150 off multiple models of the M5 MacBook Air, including deals on both 13-inch and 15-inch models. These are some of the lowest prices we've seen on the notebooks in the wake of Apple's price hikes last month.

macbook air prime day 2Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In terms of 13-inch models, Amazon has the 16GB/1TB 13-inch MacBook Air for $1,449.00, down from $1,599.00. This one is available in three colors on Amazon, and it's currently the only 13-inch model on sale for $150 off.

$150 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (16GB/1TB) for $1,449.00

Regarding the 15-inch models, you'll also find $150 off the M5 MacBook Air, with multiple color options on sale for each configuration. Prices start at $1,349.00 for the 512GB model, down from $1,299.00, and also include one 1TB model on sale.

$150 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,349.00

$150 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (16GB/1TB) for $1,649.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Top Rated Comments

FasterQuieter Avatar
FasterQuieter
21 minutes ago at 07:10 am
The one benefit of these new prices is that I am no longer tempted to upgrade every time there is a sale.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
Nik
42 minutes ago at 06:48 am
$150 discount after a $200 hike? What a bargain!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aknabi Avatar
aknabi
11 minutes ago at 07:19 am

$150 discount after a $200 hike? What a bargain!
Amazon giveth and Apple taketh away... Praise be!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
triumvirate
16 minutes ago at 07:15 am
That’s not a sale, that’s a $50 upcharge lol.

So glad I upgraded earlier this year before all this when the sales were actually sales.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
joshwithachance Avatar
joshwithachance
39 minutes ago at 06:52 am
More expensive ON SALE than the MSRP was just a couple weeks ago... Yikes.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments