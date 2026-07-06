 Anker's 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charger Matches Prime Day Low at $99.74 - MacRumors
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Anker's 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charger Matches Prime Day Low at $99.74

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Anker's popular Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station has dropped to $99.74 on Amazon, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is a match of the all-time low price that we last tracked during Prime Day.

anker prime day pinkNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features Qi2.2 support, which lets a compatible MagSafe ‌iPhone‌ charge at up to 25W. It's the same speed as Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger, and it is 10W faster than the standard Qi2 ‌MagSafe‌ chargers. You can also simultaneously charge an Apple Watch and AirPods with the device.

$50 OFF
Anker Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $99.74

Below you'll find a list of the best Anker discounts on Amazon this week, also including wall chargers, portable batteries, and more. There are a few more accessories that are matching their Prime Day prices, including Anker's Nano USB-C Wall Charger with Smart Display. You can get this accessory for $25.99, down from $39.99.

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

Portable Power Stations

Docks

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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