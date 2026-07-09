Sonos, Sony, Anker and More: The Best Amazon Accessory Deals Right Now
There's a big accessory sale happening on Amazon this week, with the year's best prices on Anker chargers, Samsung monitors, Sonos audio products, and much more.
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Highlights this time around include a new batch of audio devices on sale, including the Sonos Ace Headphones for $279.00, down from $399.00, and Sony's WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones for $248.00, down from $399.00. Another notable audio discount is on the Soundcore Sleep A30 Earbuds, which are designed to be worn in bed, available for $179.99, down from $229.99.
In terms of monitor and TV deals, there are quite a few Samsung deals happening this week on Amazon. The 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 has hit its second-best price on Amazon at $1,267.20, down from $1,599.99, beating the Prime Day deal by about $30. You'll also find solid sales on The Frame TVs and Odyssey monitors right now.
We're also tracking big discounts from brands like LG, Hisense, iVANKY, Jackery, and more in the lists below. Accessories on sale include USB-C wall chargers, MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, portable batteries, headphones, docks, and monitors.
Audio
- Soundcore Sleep A30 Earbuds - $179.99, down from $229.99
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones - $248.00, down from $399.00
- Sonos Ace Headphones - $279.00, down from $399.00
- Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise Canceling Headphones - $398.00, down from $459.00
Monitors and TVs
- Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G5 Monitor - $169.99, down from $249.99
- LG 27-inch UltraGear Monitor - $269.12, down from $499.99
- Hisense 65-inch E6 Cinema Series 4K TV - $377.99, down from $478.00
- Samsung 27-inch Odyssey OLED G5 - $415.00, down from $499.99
- Samsung 55-inch The Frame 4K TV - $897.99, down from $1,097.99
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Monitor - $1,049.99, down from $1,299.99
- Samsung 32-inch M9 Smart Monitor - $1,267.20, down from $1,599.99
Docks
- Anker Nano 13-Port Docking Station - $111.99, down from $149.99
- Anker Prime 14-Port Docking Station - $169.99, down from $269.99
- Anker Prime 14-Port Thunderbolt 5 Dock - $319.99, down from $399.99
- iVANKY 23-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 FusionDock Max 2 - $399.99, down from $499.99
Wall Chargers
- Anker Nano USB-C Wall Charger - $25.99, down from $39.99
- UGREEN 100W GaN 4-Port Charger - $40.84, down from $54.99
- Anker 140W 4-Port GaN USB-C Charger - $79.99, down from $89.99
- Anker 3-Port Prime Charger - $99.99, down from $149.99
Wireless Chargers
- Anker 3-in-1 MagGo Qi2 Charging Stand - $71.99, down from $89.99
- Anker 3-in-1 MagGo UFO Charger - $71.99, down from $89.99
- Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Foldable Charging Station - $85.99, down from $109.99
- Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Charging Cube - $89.99, down from $129.99
- Anker 3-in-1 Prime Wireless Charging Station - $99.74, down from $149.99
- Anker Prime MagSafe-Compatible 3-in-1 Charging Station - $139.99, down from $229.99
Portable Chargers
- Anker MagGo Power Bank 10,000 mAh - $65.99, down from $79.99
- Anker SOLIX C300 Power Station with Lantern - $189.99, down from $249.00
- Anker Prime Power Bank 26,250 mAh - $179.99, down from $229.99
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station - $549.99, down from $599.00
- Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station - $429.00, down from $799.00
- Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station - $899.99, down from $1,499.00
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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