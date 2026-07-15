Nomad Kicks Off Anniversary Sale With Up to 30% Off Sitewide
Nomad is celebrating its anniversary by offering up to 30 percent off sitewide this week, giving shoppers a chance to save on the brand's best wireless chargers, iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and more. This sale does not require a coupon code as all the discounts have been automatically applied, and it will last for this week only.
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One highlight of the event is Nomad's Stand One Qi2 2-in-1 charging station, available for $90, down from $129. This accessory simultaneously charges your iPhone and AirPods, supporting both horizontal and vertical orientations for the iPhone.
You'll find a collection of iPhone 17 cases in this sale, including Nomad's Sport Case for $39 ($10 off), Modern Leather Case for $55 ($14 off), and Rugged Leather Case for $60 ($25 off).
iPhone 17 Cases
- Sport Case - $39, down from $49
- Modern Leather Case - $55, down from $69
- Rugged Leather Case - $60, down from $85
Charging
- Stand One - $90, down from $129
- Base One Max - $119, down from $159
iPad Cases
- Leather Folio for iPad Air - $97, down from $129
Apple Watch Bands
- Sport Slim Band - $44, down from $59
- Rugged Case - $48, down from $119
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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