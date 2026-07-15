 Nomad Kicks Off Anniversary Sale With Up to 30% Off Sitewide - MacRumors
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Nomad Kicks Off Anniversary Sale With Up to 30% Off Sitewide

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Nomad is celebrating its anniversary by offering up to 30 percent off sitewide this week, giving shoppers a chance to save on the brand's best wireless chargers, iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and more. This sale does not require a coupon code as all the discounts have been automatically applied, and it will last for this week only.

nomad anniversary 26Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

One highlight of the event is Nomad's Stand One Qi2 2-in-1 charging station, available for $90, down from $129. This accessory simultaneously charges your iPhone and AirPods, supporting both horizontal and vertical orientations for the iPhone.

UP TO 30% OFF
Nomad Anniversary Sale

You'll find a collection of iPhone 17 cases in this sale, including Nomad's Sport Case for $39 ($10 off), Modern Leather Case for $55 ($14 off), and Rugged Leather Case for $60 ($25 off).

iPhone 17 Cases

Charging

iPad Cases

Apple Watch Bands

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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