 Apple Watch Ultra 3 Drops to $699.99 Ahead of Prime Day - MacRumors
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Apple Watch Ultra 3 Drops to $699.99 Ahead of Prime Day

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Early Prime Day deals continue to trickle in as Amazon this week has brought back the best price of the year so far on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, taking $99 off the Black Titanium model with the Black Ocean Band. It's been nearly two months since we last tracked notable discounts on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and right now only one model is on sale at $99 off.

apple watch ultra 3 new pinkNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are discounts on a wide array of different Ultra 3 models, but they're only hitting around $50 off as of writing. For the Black Ocean Band model, Amazon provides an estimated delivery date before the end of the week, so it will arrive before Father's Day.

$99 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 3 for $699.99

You'll also find all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11 on Amazon ahead of Prime Day, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes a handful of GPS aluminum models on sale at record low prices.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $299.00, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $329.00, down from $429.00. On Amazon, you'll find four of the 42mm GPS models and four of the 46mm GPS models on sale at these all-time low prices.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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