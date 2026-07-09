 Apple Exploring Ways to Run Much Larger AI Models Directly on iPhones - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Exploring Ways to Run Much Larger AI Models Directly on iPhones

by

Apple has held meetings with PrismML about ways it could use the startup's technology to run much larger AI models directly on iPhones, according to The Information.

ios 27 siri animation
The report said PrismML has managed to shrink down Alibaba's open-source large language model Qwen 3.6 to run entirely on an iPhone 17 Pro. The model has 27 billion parameters, which is larger than Apple's on-device AFM 3 Core Advanced model with 20 billion parameters. Apple's model powers iOS 27 enhancements such as Siri AI's more expressive voices and improved systemwide dictation on iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air models.

Unlike with AFM 3 Core Advanced, all of Qwen 3.6's parameters can be active at the same time.

"One new on-device Apple model has 20 billion parameters but uses a so-called sparse architecture, in which only 1 billion to 4 billion parameters are active at a time," the report said, in reference to AFM 3 Core Advanced. "In the case of PrismML's on-device model, all 27 billion parameters are active at the same time."

Larger models running directly on iPhones would allow for more Apple Intelligence features to run on device instead of on Apple's Private Cloud Compute servers, which could reduce Apple's costs and further enhance user privacy.

Tags: Apple Intelligence Guide, The Information

Popular Stories

TMRS 197 WWDC26 Recap Thumb 2

The MacRumors Show: Siri AI, Apple Intelligence in Apps, and More at WWDC 2026

Wednesday June 10, 2026 9:41 am PDT by
On this week's special episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through all of the major announcements Apple unveiled at WWDC 2026, including Siri AI, new Apple Intelligence features in apps, and system-wide performance and design improvements. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos Apple framed the keynote around three areas: platform improvements, Trust and Safety,...
Read Full Article22 comments
apple intelligence black

Advanced AI Dictation Not Enabled by Default in iOS 27 Beta

Monday June 22, 2026 8:44 am PDT by
Apple's next-generation AI dictation feature for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air is not turned on by default in the first developer beta of iOS 27. Apple says the new AI-powered dictation system delivers "a major boost in accuracy," with more reliable on-the-fly capitalization and punctuation than the existing dictation system. The feature runs on Apple's new AFM 3 Core Advanced model,...
Read Full Article54 comments
iOS 26 Home Glass Feature

Apple Intelligence Home Features Require 2TB iCloud+ Plan in iOS 27

Monday July 6, 2026 2:13 pm PDT by
Using Apple Intelligence camera features in the Home app will require an iCloud+ plan starting at 2TB, according to Apple. Apple shared the detail in its notes for the third macOS Golden Gate beta that was released today. In iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 Golden Gate, the Home app is able to generate written summaries for motion alerts from HomeKit Secure Video cameras. It's also able to...
Read Full Article147 comments

Top Rated Comments

DanteHicks79 Avatar
DanteHicks79
19 minutes ago at 09:31 am
👏 NOBODY 👏 WANTS 👏 THIS 👏 AI 👏 GARBAGE 👏
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Taq'aix Avatar
Taq'aix
13 minutes ago at 09:37 am
The AI bubble can’t burst soon enough.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
smeagol Avatar
smeagol
16 minutes ago at 09:35 am
Ultimately, Apple shot themselves in the foot by either being stingy with RAM across all devices for decades, or by making higher tiered RAM prohibitively expensive in the name of profits, saying nonsense like 8GB on an Apple device is like 16GB for everyone else. AI came around and told the truth, 8GB is 8GB.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
16 minutes ago at 09:34 am

Larger models running directly on iPhones would allow for more Apple Intelligence features to run on device instead of on Apple's Private Cloud Compute servers, which could reduce Apple's costs and further enhance user privacy.
Is it more about "user privacy" or more about the "reduce Apple's costs" part?

🤨 🤔

I think they'll want to talk about the privacy part while really doing it for the reduced costs part.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B
bluecoast
5 minutes ago at 09:45 am

Is it more about "user privacy" or more about the "reduce Apple's costs" part?

🤨 🤔

I think they'll want to talk about the privacy part while really doing it for the reduced costs part.
I guess though that it is ok that the two are mutually beneficial?

Apple’s material recycling measures are good but are clearly also about reducing costs for Apple.

Apple clearly always wanted to run AI and ML on devices - that’s what they do, they’re not really a cloud company - and I’m ok with that.

Users get advanced on device ML and Apple gets people to upgrade in order to do this using devices with even more NPU, 512 GB storage being the minimum & 24+ Gb of RAM.

…All of which will push the pro phones nearer to $1500-2000 in today’s ram and ssd starved market.

Hmm. Maybe you have a point, haha!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
JMalone
6 minutes ago at 09:44 am
You can’t run full 27 billion parameters on a 12-16GB RAM phone unless you reduce quality a lot to something like 1 bit or reduce active params.

There’s no magic sauce otherwise everyone would be doing it with PrismML.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments