Prime Day 2026: Best Early Deals on Monitors, Chargers, and Accessories

Amazon Prime Day is just one week away, and early deals are already available on charging accessories, monitors, and more. Prime Day 2026 is set to officially kick off on June 23, and this year it will run for four days and end on June 26.

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Highlights of early Prime Day sales include a handful of monitor deals, like the 32-inch Samsung OLED M90SF Smart Monitor for $1,199.99, down from $1,599.99, which is a match of the best-ever price on this model. Below you'll also find great deals on monitors from Dell and LG.

These new deals join ongoing highlights of early Prime Day deals, including Anker's Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, available for $109.99 on Amazon this week, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is a solid second-best price on the device.

We're also tracking big discounts from brands like Sony, Samsung, Sonos, and more in the lists below. Accessories on sale include USB-C wall chargers, MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, portable batteries, headphones, and soundbars.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Amazon Prime Day requires you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of many of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Special for 2026, Amazon is also offering 50% off Prime for Young Adults right now. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.



Monitors

UGREEN

Docks

iVANKY 23-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 FusionDock Max 2 - $399.99, down from $499.99

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

Audio

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.