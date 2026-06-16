Prime Day 2026: Best Early Deals on Monitors, Chargers, and Accessories
Amazon Prime Day is just one week away, and early deals are already available on charging accessories, monitors, and more. Prime Day 2026 is set to officially kick off on June 23, and this year it will run for four days and end on June 26.
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Highlights of early Prime Day sales include a handful of monitor deals, like the 32-inch Samsung OLED M90SF Smart Monitor for $1,199.99, down from $1,599.99, which is a match of the best-ever price on this model. Below you'll also find great deals on monitors from Dell and LG.
These new deals join ongoing highlights of early Prime Day deals, including Anker's Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, available for $109.99 on Amazon this week, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is a solid second-best price on the device.
We're also tracking big discounts from brands like Sony, Samsung, Sonos, and more in the lists below. Accessories on sale include USB-C wall chargers, MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, portable batteries, headphones, and soundbars.
Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Amazon Prime Day requires you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of many of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.
Special for 2026, Amazon is also offering 50% off Prime for Young Adults right now. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.
Monitors
- 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 Monitor - $189.99, down from $329.99
- 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 Monitor - $218.99, down from $249.99
- 27-inch Dell Plus 4K Monitor - $279.99, down from $299.99
- 27-inch LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor - $319.99, down from $499.99
- 27-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G5 Gaming Monitor - $419.49, down from $499.99
- 32-inch Samsung Smart Monitor M9 - $1,199.99, down from $1,599.99
UGREEN
- 2-Bay Desktop NASync - $199.99, down from $219.99
- 2-Bay Desktop NAS - $389.99, down from $439.99
- 4-Bay Desktop NAS - $619.99, down from $729.99
- 4-Bay Desktop NAS Pro - $702.88, down from $799.99
Docks
- iVANKY 23-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 FusionDock Max 2 - $399.99, down from $499.99
Wall Chargers
- Anker Nano USB-C Wall Charger - $29.99, down from $39.99
- UGREEN 100W GaN 4-Port Charger - $33.23, down from $54.99
- Anker 140W 4-Port GaN USB-C Charger - $79.99, down from $99.99
- Anker 3-Port Prime Charger - $115.99, down from $149.99
Wireless Chargers
- Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible UFO Charger - $69.99, down from $89.99
- Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Foldable Charging Station - $79.99, down from $109.99
- Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Charging Cube - $86.99, down from $129.99
- Anker 3-in-1 Prime Wireless Charging Station - $109.99, down from $149.99
- Anker Prime MagSafe-Compatible 3-in-1 Charging Station - $159.99, down from $229.99
Portable Chargers
- Anker Prime Power Bank 20,100 mAh - $149.99, down from $179.99
- Anker SOLIX C300 Power Station with Lantern - $179.99, down from $249.00
- Anker Prime Power Bank 26,250 mAh - $279.99, down from $329.99
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station - $499.99, down from $799.00
- Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station - $429.00, down from $799.00
- Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station - $799.00, down from $1,499.00
Audio
- Sonos Beam Gen 2 - $369.00, down from $499.00
- Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones - $398.00, down from $459.00
- Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar - $899.00, down from $1,099.00
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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