 Apple TV Taking Over Comic-Con's Hall H for the First Time With Widow's Bay, Silo and More - MacRumors
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Apple TV Taking Over Comic-Con's Hall H for the First Time With Widow's Bay, Silo and More

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Apple TV is taking over Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con for the first time, according to Deadline. Apple is holding a two-hour panel on July 25 featuring stars from Widow's Bay, Matchbox The Movie, Mayday, Dark Matter, and Silo. Hall H is known for some of the biggest Comic-Con panels and events, and Saturday draws the largest crowds. Apple's event will come before a major Marvel Studios presentation.

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Panelists from Matchbox The Movie will include John Cena, Jessica Biel, and Arturo Castro, while Dark Matter panelists will include Blake Crouch, Matt Tolmach, Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry, Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, and more. Panelists for Widow's Bay have not been announced, but it should be a popular portion of the event given the show's popularity. Widow's Bay recently received 19 Emmy nominations.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein will discuss Mayday, and Silo panelists include Graham Yost, Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Tim Robbins, Ashley Zukerman, Jessica Henwick, and Alexandria Riley. Josh Horowitz from the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast will moderate the panels.

A Silo Experience will be held at The Lot from Friday, July 24 to Sunday, July 26. On Friday, July 24, Apple plans to offer a sneak preview of Dark Matter season 2.

‌Apple TV‌ has had a presence at prior Comic-Con events, but Apple skipped the 2025 show.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place from July 23 to July 26, with a preview night on July 22. The ‌Apple TV‌ panel will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on July 25.

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