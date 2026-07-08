Nintendo Shutting Down Mario Kart Tour iOS Game

Nintendo today said it is ending service for its Mario Kart Tour mobile game on Tuesday, September 29. There are no plans for an offline version of the game, so it will no longer be playable after that date.



In-game currency is no longer available for purchase, and Nintendo has ended automatic subscription renewals ahead of the shutdown date.

Players who had a Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscription will be able to use the benefits for free from now until September 29, while players who did not have a subscription will get the benefits starting on August 4.

The Gold Pass includes Gold Gifts, Gold Challenges, 200cc, an increase in the maximum coins and points that can be earned per day, and a pipe gauge that fills faster. Players who have rubies can use the currency in the Spotlight Shop, Mii Racing Suit Shop, and Coin Rush until service ends.

Mario Kart Tour launched in September 2019 and it was downloaded more than 90 million times during its first week of availability.

Like traditional Mario Kart games, Mario Kart Tour on iPhone and iPad tasked players with racing to beat their rivals to the finish line, using drifts and items to succeed. The game featured several tracks, and playable characters like Luigi, Toad, Shy Guy, Waluigi, Peach, and Toadette.

Nintendo has launched and then canceled several mobile games, including Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Miitomo, Dr. Mario World, and Dragalia Lost. Fire Emblem Heroes, Super Mario Run, and new game Pictonico continue to be available.