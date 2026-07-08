 Nintendo Shutting Down Mario Kart Tour iOS Game - MacRumors
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Nintendo Shutting Down Mario Kart Tour iOS Game

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Nintendo today said it is ending service for its Mario Kart Tour mobile game on Tuesday, September 29. There are no plans for an offline version of the game, so it will no longer be playable after that date.

mario kart tour
In-game currency is no longer available for purchase, and Nintendo has ended automatic subscription renewals ahead of the shutdown date.

Players who had a Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscription will be able to use the benefits for free from now until September 29, while players who did not have a subscription will get the benefits starting on August 4.

The Gold Pass includes Gold Gifts, Gold Challenges, 200cc, an increase in the maximum coins and points that can be earned per day, and a pipe gauge that fills faster. Players who have rubies can use the currency in the Spotlight Shop, Mii Racing Suit Shop, and Coin Rush until service ends.

Mario Kart Tour launched in September 2019 and it was downloaded more than 90 million times during its first week of availability.

Like traditional Mario Kart games, Mario Kart Tour on iPhone and iPad tasked players with racing to beat their rivals to the finish line, using drifts and items to succeed. The game featured several tracks, and playable characters like Luigi, Toad, Shy Guy, Waluigi, Peach, and Toadette.

Nintendo has launched and then canceled several mobile games, including Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Miitomo, Dr. Mario World, and Dragalia Lost. Fire Emblem Heroes, Super Mario Run, and new game Pictonico continue to be available.

Tags: Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo

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Top Rated Comments

erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
29 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
I bought single-player game Mario Run back in the day, and only later realized it needed a wi-fi connection to work, rendering it useless on plane flights and any area with dodgy internet. After that I never considered and never would consider buying another Nintendo iOS game.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
uacd Avatar
uacd
29 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
I have Mario Kart on Switch cartridge and NO ONE can take it from me. The joy of physical games will always be the best experience. I am glad Nintendo isn't like Sony or Rockstar, and I hope this comment won't age like milk by the time Nintendo gets to their next-gen console
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
seinman
42 minutes ago at 01:03 pm
I still miss Dr. Mario World 😢
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B4U Avatar
B4U
3 minutes ago at 01:43 pm

I have Mario Kart on Switch cartridge and NO ONE can take it from me. The joy of physical games will always be the best experience. I am glad Nintendo isn't like Sony or Rockstar, and I hope this comment won't age like milk by the time Nintendo gets to their next-gen console
Sony just announced 2 news last week too.
Moving forward, no disc media for games AND they are shutting down the PS3 and PS Vita PS store.
So, we can pay and never own the games. :(
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wohmiguel Avatar
wohmiguel
31 minutes ago at 01:15 pm
Sickening news, but it has to be done.

I'll miss you, MKT. Right up there with Miitomo and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. For someone who didn't have a Nintendo console growing up, these games introduced me to Nintendo's IPs. Really great stuff.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
44 minutes ago at 01:01 pm
Enough was enough right, no one was playing this
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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