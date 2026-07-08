 iOS 27 Code Points to Car Key Support for Lucid and Xiaomi - MacRumors
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iOS 27 Code Points to Car Key Support for Lucid and Xiaomi

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Code spotted in the third developer beta of iOS 27 suggests that Apple is preparing to add car key support for Lucid and Xiaomi vehicles, and that the feature could be nearing launch.

bmw car key photo
The code references the identifiers "LCID" and "XIA1," which appear to correspond to Lucid and Xiaomi respectively. With an Apple car key, drivers can use their iPhone or Apple Watch to lock, unlock, and start a compatible vehicle instead of relying on a traditional key fob.

Lucid Motors was already named as one of 13 brands Apple said would "soon" gain car key support at WWDC 2025, alongside Acura, Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, Porsche, Rivian, Smart, Tata Motors, Hongqi, WEY, Chery, and Voyah. Apple did not give a timeframe for that rollout at the time, and Lucid has yet to formally confirm when the feature will arrive on its Air or Gravity models.

Xiaomi's inclusion would be new. The Chinese electronics maker has expanded rapidly into electric vehicles with models like the SU7 sedan and YU7 SUV, and car key support would mark one of the company's first tie-ins with Apple's ecosystem despite Xiaomi being a major Apple rival in the smartphone market.

This is not the first time beta code has hinted at car key support ahead of an official announcement. MacRumors previously found code pointing to Volkswagen adding Apple Wallet car keys to future vehicles, and similar backend references preceded confirmed support for General Motors brands. As with those cases, the code does not confirm which specific models will be compatible or give an exact date, though its presence in a live beta suggests Lucid and Xiaomi support could arrive relatively soon.

Related Roundups: iOS 27, iPadOS 27
Tags: iPhone Car Keys Guide, Xiaomi

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