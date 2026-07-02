VW Planning to Offer Apple Wallet Car Keys on iPhone
Volkswagen is planning to offer Apple Wallet car keys in future vehicles, according to new Apple server-side code.
The code does not provide any more details, so we do not know which VW vehicle models will offer the feature or when.
With an Apple Wallet car key, you can use your iPhone or Apple Watch to lock, unlock, and start your vehicle. The feature is already offered by Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and select other automakers in various countries.
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