Amazon Offers First Major Post-Hike Discount on 512GB MacBook Neo
Amazon today has knocked the price of the 512GB MacBook Neo down to $689.99, from $799.00. This sale is only available in the Indigo color option, and it makes the 512GB model cheaper than the current price of the 256GB model on Amazon.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This marks the first notable discount on the MacBook Neo since Apple's price hikes in June. Amazon provides a mid-to-late July delivery estimate for the Indigo 512GB model, and we don't know how long this sale will last, so be sure to take advantage while it's live.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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