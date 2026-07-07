Amazon Discounts All Wi-Fi iPad Mini 7 Models by Up to $130
Amazon today has a few discounts on the iPad mini 7, starting at $489.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $599.00. This is the first time since Prime Day that we've tracked all Wi-Fi models of the tablet on sale with notable discounts.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Additionally, you can get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $589.00 and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $769.00, both available in multiple colors. Of course, when compared to the pre-hike prices on each model, these are all second-best prices on the iPad mini 7.
Additionally, you can pair a new iPad mini with the Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00 on sale right now on Amazon, down from $129.00.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Deals Newsletter
Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!