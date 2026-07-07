 Amazon Discounts All Wi-Fi iPad Mini 7 Models by Up to $130 - MacRumors
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Amazon Discounts All Wi-Fi iPad Mini 7 Models by Up to $130

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Amazon today has a few discounts on the iPad mini 7, starting at $489.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $599.00. This is the first time since Prime Day that we've tracked all Wi-Fi models of the tablet on sale with notable discounts.

ipad mini blue prime dayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Additionally, you can get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $589.00 and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $769.00, both available in multiple colors. Of course, when compared to the pre-hike prices on each model, these are all second-best prices on the iPad mini 7.

$110 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $489.00

$110 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $589.00

$130 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $769.00

Additionally, you can pair a new iPad mini with the Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00 on sale right now on Amazon, down from $129.00.

$30 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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