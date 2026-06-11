These Are the Lowest Prices Ever on AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Max 2

Yesterday we began tracking a new record low price on the AirPods Pro 3 on Amazon, and they're still available for $179.00 today, down from $249.00. This beats the previous Amazon low price by $20.

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This model of the AirPods Pro launched in September 2025 and has 2x better Active Noise Cancellation than the previous generation, better audio quality, a revised fit that's meant to improve comfort and stability, Live Translation for in-person conversations, and heart rate sensing for workouts.

Additionally, Amazon is also offering a best-ever price on the AirPods Max 2 this week. You can get all five colors for $499.00, down from $549.00, which beats the previous low price by about $10.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.