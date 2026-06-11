 These Are the Lowest Prices Ever on AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Max 2 - MacRumors
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These Are the Lowest Prices Ever on AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Max 2

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Yesterday we began tracking a new record low price on the AirPods Pro 3 on Amazon, and they're still available for $179.00 today, down from $249.00. This beats the previous Amazon low price by $20.

airpods pro 3 springNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This model of the AirPods Pro launched in September 2025 and has 2x better Active Noise Cancellation than the previous generation, better audio quality, a revised fit that's meant to improve comfort and stability, Live Translation for in-person conversations, and heart rate sensing for workouts.

$70 OFF
AirPods Pro 3 for $179.00

Additionally, Amazon is also offering a best-ever price on the AirPods Max 2 this week. You can get all five colors for $499.00, down from $549.00, which beats the previous low price by about $10.

$50 OFF
AirPods Max 2 for $499.00

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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