macOS Golden Gate Gets New Wallpaper
With the third beta of macOS 27, Apple added new Golden Gate-themed wallpaper options to the Mac.
There are new Golden Gate Sunset and Golden Gate Night options, both of which join the prior Golden Gate abstract wallpaper that Apple introduced with the initial beta.
Golden Gate Sunset and Golden Gate Night animate when unlocking the Mac, and can be set as a screen saver. When used as a screen saver, the Golden Gate Sunset wallpaper features waves breaking on the rocks near the Golden Gate Bridge. The Golden Gate Night wallpaper shows cars driving across the bridge.
With past updates, Apple has included several themed wallpaper options, so more Golden Gate wallpapers could be added in the future. macOS Golden Gate is limited to developers right now, but we are expecting a public beta soon.
Popular Stories
Following the WWDC 2026 keynote event, Apple has seeded the first betas of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27 to developers for testing purposes.
Registered developers can opt in to betas and download the software through the Settings app on each device.
The software includes many of the new features that were shown off earlier today, though some of what...
Last year at WWDC, Apple revealed that macOS Tahoe will be the last version of the operating system to support Intel-based Macs.
Support for Intel Macs is being phased out because Apple wants to put all of its focus and innovation on Apple silicon machines. It means that to run the latest software announced at WWDC 2026, you'll need a Mac with an M-series chip or a MacBook Neo with an A18...
Apple today announced that macOS 27 is named macOS Golden Gate.
Much like Mac OS X Snow Leopard in 2009, Apple said it focused on improving macOS's performance and dozens of underlying technologies this year.
Apple says macOS Golden Gate offers quicker AirDrop transfers, faster network file browsing, improved syncing in the Messages app, better Spotlight search suggestions, and other...