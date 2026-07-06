 Everything New in iOS 27 Beta 3 - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Everything New in iOS 27 Beta 3

by

Apple is continuing to refine iOS 27 ahead of its planned September launch, and the third beta includes several new features. Siri is more customizable, there's a fun new wallpaper action, and some useful improvements to Photos and Shortcuts.

iOS 27 Feature Dark

Siri Voice

Beta 3 adds support for ‌Siri‌ voice customization on compatible devices. The customization option existed in prior betas, but it was not active. It's now usable, and you can customize the pace and expressivity of ‌Siri‌, with two base voice options available right now.

ios 27 siri voices
‌Siri‌ voice customization requires an iPhone 17 Pro or an iPhone Air because it uses on-device processing.

Live Recognition

In Accessibility, Apple added a new Live Recognition section. Live Recognition uses on-device intelligence to detect and describe things around you with the camera app. The feature is able to answer questions about what it sees, with an option to set a default question. There's also support for custom activities.

ios 27 live recognition

Reminders

The Reminders app has an updated icon with Liquid Glass to-do list bullets.

ios 27 reminders icon

Photos

In the ‌Photos‌ section of the Settings app, there's a new Show Rating Controls toggle. It displays star ratings on photos and videos, and shows a rating badge on thumbnails.

ios 27 photos star ratings

Control Center

In Control Center, you can see details about your cellular connection even when connected to Wi-Fi. It shows signal strength and whether you're connected to LTE or 5G.

ios 27 control center 5g

Shortcuts

You can now choose whether to open to the Describe a Shortcut interface or the manual Shortcuts editor when creating a new shortcut.

ios 27 shortcuts settings

Wallpaper

When you swipe down into the notification center, a cutout of the subject of your wallpaper now appears first over the Home Screen or app you're using.


AirPods

The Adaptive setting on the AirPods has a slider that lets you select more transparency or more noise cancellation.

ios 27 airpods adaptive

Home App

Apple clarified that Apple Intelligence features in the Home app will require a 2GB iCloud+ plan.

Maps

Apple added a tooltip to make it clearer that route preferences haven't been eliminated and can be accessed by tapping under the options interface when getting directions.

ios 27 maps routes

Lock Screen

The Control Center buttons on the Lock Screen now have black icons instead of white icons with some wallpaper.

ios 27 lock screen icons

5G in India

5G+ is now available in India on supported carriers.

Related Roundups: iOS 27, iPadOS 27

Popular Stories

f 5d631a2d7714517b0b0137e38aadf744d175cb3e

Apple Releases First iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 Betas to Developers

Monday June 8, 2026 11:40 am PDT by
Following the WWDC 2026 keynote event, Apple has seeded the first betas of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27 to developers for testing purposes. Registered developers can opt in to betas and download the software through the Settings app on each device. The software includes many of the new features that were shown off earlier today, though some of what...
Read Full Article107 comments
iOS 27 on iPhone 17 1

iOS 27 Beta Available Today With These 12 New Features

Monday June 8, 2026 5:50 am PDT by
Update: Apple has officially announced iOS 27, with key new features including a Siri app, a slider to adjust the appearance of Liquid Glass, and more. Read the full list of announcements for iOS 27 and WWDC. Apple is set to unveil iOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote today, and there are many rumored features and changes for iPhones. The first developer beta of iOS 27 will likely be...
Read Full Article40 comments
iOS 27 Install Beta Feature

iOS 27: How to Install the Beta

Monday June 8, 2026 3:05 pm PDT by
Apple has announced iOS 27, with key new features including "Siri AI" and a Siri app, a slider to adjust the appearance of Liquid Glass, expanded child safety features, faster performance, "tons of refinements" for improved reliability, and more. Anyone with an Apple Developer account is able to install the iOS 27 developer beta for free, with Apple Developer Program membership for $99 per...
Read Full Article26 comments