 Fourth of July Sales: Save on AirTag 2, M3 iPad Air, Charging Accessories and More - MacRumors
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Fourth of July Sales: Save on AirTag 2, M3 iPad Air, Charging Accessories and More

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This week's best deals include ongoing all-time low prices on AirTag 2, plus great discounts on the previous-generation M3 iPad Air, for anyone who wants to avoid price hikes on the M4 models. We're also tracking Fourth of July savings from popular accessory makers this weekend.

best apple deals valentine heroNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Fourth of July Deals

anker july 4th red
It's Fourth of July weekend, and we're tracking numerous sales across popular accessory companies right now. This includes sitewide deals at Anker, B&H Photo, Best Buy, OtterBox, ZAGG, and more. Many of these savings events will end on Sunday, July 5, so be sure to shop them this weekend before they're gone.

  • Anker - Get up to 40% off charging accessories
  • AT&T - Get iPhone 17 Pro Max for up to $1,100 off
  • B&H Photo - Save on computers, photography equipment, and more
  • Best Buy - Save sitewide on Apple gear and more
  • Hyper - Get up to 25% off
  • JBL - Get up to 40% off speakers and headphones
  • OtterBox - Get 25% off sitewide
  • ZAGG - Get 25% off sitewide

AirTag 2

airtag 2 july 4th red

  • What's the deal? Take up to $10 off AirTag 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$2 OFF
AirTag 2 (1-Pack) for $27.00

$10 OFF
AirTag 2 (4-Pack) for $89.00

Apple's AirTag 2 is still available for the all-time low price of $89.00 this week, down from $99.00. This sale is on the 4-Pack of the AirTag 2, and it's one of the very few Prime Day deals that's stuck around since the event ended last week.

M3 iPad Air

m3 ipad air july 4th red

  • What's the deal? Save on previous generation iPad Air tablets
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO $400 OFF
M3 iPad Air at Best Buy

Best Buy's Fourth of July sale is currently running, and it features a big sale across Apple's previous generation M3 iPad Air tablets. You can find up to $400 off these devices during the event, and they're particularly notable when compared to the recently increased prices of the 2026 M4 iPad Air.

11-inch

13-inch

Samsung

samsung july 4th red

  • What's the deal? Save on Samsung's newest monitors
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO $350 OFF
Samsung 2026 Monitors

Samsung's newest monitors have been further discounted this week, with big savings on the Odyssey G8, ViewFinity S8, and Movingstyle Essential. All of these have discounts that have been applied automatically.

AirPods 4

airpods 4 july 4th red

  • What's the deal? Take $30 off AirPods 4
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$30 OFF
AirPods 4 for $99.00

Amazon is offering the AirPods 4 for $99.00 this week, down from $129.00. This is another Prime Day deal that's stuck around all week, and it's an overall solid second-best price on the earbuds.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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