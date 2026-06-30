 Samsung's 2026 Monitors Hit New Record Low Prices at Up to $350 Off - MacRumors
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Samsung's 2026 Monitors Hit New Record Low Prices at Up to $350 Off

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Samsung's newest monitors have been further discounted this week, with big savings on the Odyssey G8, ViewFinity S8, and Movingstyle Essential. All of these have discounts that have been applied automatically, plus an additional $50 on-page coupon that you can clip to add to your cart.

samsung 2026 monitorsNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Prices start at $749.99 ($200 off) for the 27-inch Odyssey G8 5K Monitor, and also include Samsung's first 6K monitor with the 32-inch Odyssey G8 6K Monitor for $1,549.99 ($50 off). Samsung also has a new 40-inch ViewFinity S8 Curved Monitor on sale for $1,139.99 ($260 off), as well as the Movingstyle Essential Monitor for $649.99 ($250 off).

UP TO $350 OFF
Samsung 2026 Monitors

Shoppers should remember that all of the prices listed below will be reflected after clipping Samsung's $50 extra credit coupon and heading to the cart screen. The coupon can be found in the "Your Special Offers" section of each monitor's page, which is typically at the very top of each page.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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