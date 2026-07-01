Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 247 With MCP Server for AI Agent Integration

Apple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser that was first introduced in March 2016. Apple designed ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ to allow users to test features that are planned for future release versions of the Safari browser.



‌Safari Technology Preview‌ 247 adds the Safari Model Context Protocol (MCP) server meant to speed up web development and debugging. With the MCP server, an AI agent can emulate what users experience on a website, providing better information for debugging.



In Safari Technology Preview 247, we're introducing the Safari MCP server — a Model Context Protocol server for web developers that makes your web development and debugging workflow faster and more powerful. We know agents are increasingly integral to the coding process and the Safari MCP server gives your agent the ability to know how your code actually renders in the browser by connecting it to a Safari browser window.

Any MCP-compatible client can connect to the Safari MCP server. More information is available on Apple's WebKit site.

‌Safari Technology Preview‌ 247 also includes fixes and updates for Accessibility, CSS, Fonts, Forms, HTML, JavaScript, MathML, Media, Model Element, Networking, Rendering, SVG, Scrolling, Security, Spatial Web, Text, Web API, WebDriver, and WebGL.

The ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ update is available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences or System Settings to anyone who has downloaded the browser from Apple's website. Complete release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.

Apple's aim with ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while it is designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download and use.