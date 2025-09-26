Beats Solo Buds, Studio Pro and Solo 4 Now Available in Exclusive Colors

Apple's Beats brand recently introduced new color options for several of its products, and most of the updated shades appear to be retailer exclusives.



Beats Solo Buds in a new "Matte Ivory" color can be purchased from Argos in the United Kingdom and JB Hi-Fi in Australia. JB Hi-Fi also has the Studio Pro in Soft Pink and the Metallic Gold Solo 4 headphones.



Amazon is selling the Studio Pro in an updated Sand Gray color and the Solo 4 in Metallic Pink in the United States.

All of the new color options were spotted in iOS code in early September, which is around the time Apple began quietly rolling out the new shades.

The Beats Studio Pro are priced at $350 USD, while the Beats Solo 4 cost $200. The Solo Buds are the most affordable model available in a new color, selling for $80. You can get standard colors at most retailers, but if you want one of the new special colors, you may need to seek them out at a specific shop.