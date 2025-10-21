Beats Solo4 and Solo Buds Now Available in Walmart-Exclusive Colors in the U.S.
Apple's Beats brand recently rolled out two new retailer-exclusive colors through Walmart in the U.S., debuting the Solo4 headphones in Drenched Gray and the Solo Buds earphones in Ivory.
The Ivory Solo Buds have been available for about a month through exclusive retail partners in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, but availability has now expanded to Walmart in the United States, where they are priced at $69.00 and are available for delivery within just a few days.
Notably, Walmart is also the retail partner in Canada and the earbuds are still listed with pre-order status and estimated availability of mid-November there even though the listing went live and they were supposed to be available a month ago.
The Drenched Gray Solo4 headphones have also been listed through Walmart in Canada since last month, and availability recently expanded to Walmart in the United States as well. It does not appear that this color will come to retail partners in other countries, and similar to the Solo Buds, the September listing in Canada still shows a pre-order status with mid-November availability, while the U.S. is showing quick delivery times.
Walmart is currently selling the Drenched Gray Solo4 headphones for $129.00, a significant discount from the full Solo4 retail price of $199.95 and even the $149.95 pricing Walmart, Amazon, and select other retailers are currently offering on other colors.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Walmart and Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
