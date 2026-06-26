MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPad Air and Rock Paper Pencil From Astropad

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Astropad to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPad Air, an Apple Pencil Pro, and one of Astropad's Rock Paper Pencil kits to use with it.



Rock Paper Pencil makes writing on your iPad with an ‌Apple Pencil‌ feel like writing on paper instead of a slippery display, offering a more comfortable and natural writing experience.

The Rock Paper Pencil kit includes a super thin NanoCling screen protector for the ‌iPad‌'s display and an ‌Apple Pencil‌ tip that replaces the stock ‌Apple Pencil‌ tip. You can put the NanoCling screen protector on while you're using your ‌Apple Pencil‌, then take it off and put it away when you want to use your ‌iPad‌ without it. Putting the screen protector on and removing it again takes just seconds, and there's no sticky residue left behind on your ‌iPad‌'s screen.



Astropad's Rock Paper Pencil is normally $45, but there is a Prime Day sale going on right now with a 15 percent discount available. If you do a lot of writing or sketching on your ‌iPad‌, it's a deal you won't want to miss out on.

Astropad has iterated on the Rock Paper Pencil over time, perfecting the paper-like feel to get the smoothest writing experience. There's a microscopic texture on the screen protector that mimics the feel of paper, but it doesn't interfere with the vivid colors of the ‌iPad‌'s display.



The ‌Apple Pencil‌ tip from Astropad is made from solid stainless steel that doesn't wear down or degrade over time. The tip is 1mm for the perfect pencil feel, with an ideal balance of friction and durability.

If you hate the slippery, unnatural feeling of writing on a hard screen, the Rock Paper Pencil is worth checking out. It can make you forget that you're writing on a tablet because it feels and sounds like using a pen on paper.



Rock Paper Pencil is compatible with all of Apple's M2, M3, M4, and M5 iPads, and many older models as well. It works with the 6th and 7th-generation iPad mini and the 7th-generation ‌iPad‌ and later.

We have a Rock Paper Pencil kit, an ‌iPad Air‌, and an ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro for one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter , subscribing to our YouTube channel , following us on Twitter , following us on Instagram , following us on Threads , or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (June 26) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 3. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after July 3 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.